Fifth-year right side Regan Fathers hits a ball past an Olds College Broncos blocker in the second set of Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Friday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings cruise past Olds College Broncos

The RDC Kings rolled over the Olds College Broncos on their home court Friday.

RDC swept the Broncos in three straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and improved to 6-4 in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

Kings head coach Aaron Schulha gave credit to the Broncos who battled at times, but ultimately came up short because RDC just had too many offensive weapons.

Fifth-year Kings right side Regan Fathers collected another match-high 17 kills, while middles Mark DeWit and Paul Mennie combined for nine.

“Up and down at times. They’re a much better team and well coached compared to their program in the past. They have some good players over there. I thought (Thundersky Walkingbear) did a good job against us (Thursday) and again (Friday) at times. It’s really nice to have Regan (Fathers) as an option out there,” said Kings head coach Aaron Schulha.

“We might have over utilized him again. I thought Mark (DeWit) was really efficient. I thought we didn’t get him enough volume… I think we could have used our middle and (Ben) Holmes a little more when he was up front.”

DeWit, a six-foot-four, second-year middle had eight blocks Thursday against the Broncos and another five on Friday. Mix in his four kills and it was enough to earn player of the match for RDC.

“Last year he started the bulk of the matches for us as a rookie. He’s always a good option. He’s smaller, but he’s very springy,” Schulha said.

“He was making good reads. Part of it has to do with their offence. Especially when their left side is a bit slower. It allows him to make good reads in the middle and still close to the outside… he was getting some one-on-ones in the middle and he was really reading their setter quite well.”

Kings First-year outside hitter JJ Graham of Red Deer also had a quietly productive evening with 11 digs, nine kills and three blocks.

Next up the Kings will take on the Ambrose University Lions Nov. 16 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘A surreal moment’ as Brodeur, rest of Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings
Next story
Kings hockey dominate Portage College Voyageurs

Just Posted

Mosaic will symbolize the unity and energy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Celebration Plaza artwork was announced in Red Deer on Friday

Home builders faced challenging year

Federal mortgage rule changes making it hard to buy a house contributed to cool home building market

#MeToo movement doesn’t explain increase in child victims

Red Deer agency looking for answers

Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

UPDATED: Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

Most Read