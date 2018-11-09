RDC Kings cruise past Olds College Broncos

Fifth-year right side Regan Fathers hits a ball past an Olds College Broncos blocker in the second set of Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Friday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings rolled over the Olds College Broncos on their home court Friday.

RDC swept the Broncos in three straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and improved to 6-4 in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

Kings head coach Aaron Schulha gave credit to the Broncos who battled at times, but ultimately came up short because RDC just had too many offensive weapons.

Fifth-year Kings right side Regan Fathers collected another match-high 17 kills, while middles Mark DeWit and Paul Mennie combined for nine.

“Up and down at times. They’re a much better team and well coached compared to their program in the past. They have some good players over there. I thought (Thundersky Walkingbear) did a good job against us (Thursday) and again (Friday) at times. It’s really nice to have Regan (Fathers) as an option out there,” said Kings head coach Aaron Schulha.

“We might have over utilized him again. I thought Mark (DeWit) was really efficient. I thought we didn’t get him enough volume… I think we could have used our middle and (Ben) Holmes a little more when he was up front.”

DeWit, a six-foot-four, second-year middle had eight blocks Thursday against the Broncos and another five on Friday. Mix in his four kills and it was enough to earn player of the match for RDC.

“Last year he started the bulk of the matches for us as a rookie. He’s always a good option. He’s smaller, but he’s very springy,” Schulha said.

“He was making good reads. Part of it has to do with their offence. Especially when their left side is a bit slower. It allows him to make good reads in the middle and still close to the outside… he was getting some one-on-ones in the middle and he was really reading their setter quite well.”

Kings First-year outside hitter JJ Graham of Red Deer also had a quietly productive evening with 11 digs, nine kills and three blocks.

Next up the Kings will take on the Ambrose University Lions Nov. 16 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



