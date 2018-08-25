RDC Kings player Colin Purnell battles for a ball with a University of Alberta-Augustana player during a preseason tournament game at Edgar Athletic Park on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings finish with clean sheet against UAA

The RDC Kings are still trying to find their footing in 2018.

Through two games in the preseason soccer tournament at Edgar Athletic Park, they have displayed flashes of a special side.

Still, Kings head coach Wade Groenewegen is searching for prolonged consistency from his team.

He said after a 0-0 draw with the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings on Saturday there is still lots of room for improvement from his team.

“We didn’t find each other’s feet. You have to give some credit to Augustana because they took us out of our game. The game didn’t settle and if it does, that’s to our advantage,” he said.

“I’m not satisfied with that. This game isn’t satisfying for growth or result… in 60 minutes you should be able to put a ball on net, and we didn’t.”

He explained that after the four-game tournament on the weekend the hope is the team will be ready for the pressure of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

“We want to make sure that our opening frame, the way we come out to start a game is established,” Groenewegen said.

“Then the transition to the next phase is going. We’re working on how we start off the game to create our space and how we transition tactically.”

On Saturday night the RDC Kings and Queens will also participate in a special event in Rocky Mountain House. RDC will take on the Keyano College Huskies in a memorial game to honour the Chambers’ sisters, who tragically died in a car accident last winter. Bridget and Zara Chambers were teammates on the Huskies.

Groenewegen, who spent some time coaching in Rocky Mountain House said the team jumped at the chance to play and help the community heal in any way they can.

“I grew up a bit in Rocky. My wife was born and raised there. We’ve got connections personally as a family and you just can’t imagine as a parent. On top of that to be a triplet, you can’t imagine how that must change a community and a family,” Groenewegen said.

“It’s just important. When we had the opportunity, there was no way we’re going to be able to say no. We would have just found a way.”


