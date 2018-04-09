RDC Kings Hockey forward Nick Fountain recovering in hospital after emergency surgery

RDC Kings forward Nick Fountain is currently at University of Edmonton hospital recovering from emergency surgery. (Photo by JEFF STOKOE/Advocate staff)

RDC Kings hockey forward Nick Fountain is fighting a battle off the ice after undergoing emergency brain surgery this weekend in Edmonton.

Fountain, a third-year forward with the Kings, was playing in a recreation hockey tournament in Edmonton when he suffered an arteriovenous malformation hemorrhage (AVM).

An AVM is described as a tangling of blood vessels, which in Fountain’s case, had ruptured and hemorrhaged in his brain.

Kings head coach Trevor Keeper said Fountain was playing in the tournament Friday night when he felt some pain behind his eye and a major headache. He had dizzy spells and started vomiting. Fountain was rushed to the University of Alberta Hospital for surgery.

Keeper, who learned about the incident Saturday morning, said Fountain is recovering and being monitored in the hospital.

“They were able to clip the vessels and stop the bleeding. He had quite a bit of swelling and so he’s recovering from that and they’re keeping him sedated. Watching how the brain is responding. It looks like the bleeding has ceased, so that’s good news,” Keeper said.

Fountain’s brother Dustin, a teacher in Lacombe, tweeted on Saturday, “Thank you everyone for all the prayers and kind words. @Founts94 isn’t known to back down from a fight.”

The 23-year-old from Wainwright, Alta., has been a staple in the Kings lineup for the last three seasons and has played 71 games at RDC. He’s currently in his third year of the Bachelor of Arts- Political Science program at RDC.

Keeper added that some of the players were hoping to visit their teammate on Tuesday, but will likely wait until later in the week. The Kings head coach said he’ll be making a trip up to Edmonton on Friday and expects Fountain to be in the hospital for at least a few weeks.

“It’s difficult, guys on our team want to go up and see him, but there’s no point right now,” Keeper said.

“They have asked we hold off on that, maybe by (Tuesday or Wednesday) they’ll bring him out of sedation and he can have some visitors perhaps.”

Previous story
Smith wins relay silver at Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community and… Continue reading

A live show featuring top Red Deer performers

Underside Pattern, Kayla Williams are in Friday’s lineup at Bo’s

Calgary senator supports marijuana legalization

Senator Doug Black said legalizing marijuana will take billions out of hands of criminals

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month