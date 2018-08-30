RDC Kings hockey hungry for new season

17 returning players and six new recruits hope to lift Kings to new heights

RDC Kings rookies, Reid Heidt (left) and Jantzen Leslie (right) battle for a puck during training camp on Thursday at the brand new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. The Kings will play an intrasquad game Friday at 4:30 p.m. to wrap up camp. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings are ready to usher in a new era at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

The team took to the ice at their new digs this week for training camp and there is plenty of optimism around the group this season.

They are returning 17 players from the 2017-2018 season and that has head coach Trevor Keeper with high hopes for the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference campaign.

“We want to be in the ACAC Championships. We know what it takes to get there. It doesn’t matter what league you’re in. If you’ve been there before you have that experience,” Keeper said.

“You just know that extra little bit that it takes to get you to that spot. I think our guys are going to earn the opportunity to get to that spot and they’re excited about it.”

RDC finished third in the ACAC last year and had a 19-7-2 record. Keeper brought in six rookies and hopes that depth can help them push past the league semi-final where they fell short last season.

“We’re going to continue where we left off last year. We’re going to play a fast game, short shifts and sprint mentality,” Keeper added.

“When we don’t have the puck we pressure, we forecheck hard and backcheck hard to get the puck back as soon as we can. This ice should be an advantage to what we’ve already established as our identity.”

On top of their experienced ACAC roster, the Kings new talent brings plenty of depth. Red Deer native Ross Heidt played two seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and the 22-year-old thinks he can do a bit of everything for his new team.

He’s currently recovering from an ankle injury but hopes to be ready for the regular season.

“They want a championship. I’m not coming here to step on any toes or lead the team. They have their leaders. When I’m healthy and I can skate I’m going to do as much as I can for the team,” said the five-foot-nine forward.

“I’m a depth guy. I can score goals. I’m a quick skater who plays both ends. I help wherever I can.”

Late in the recruiting season, the Kings also found a fit for defenceman Jantzen Leslie. Leslie, 19, cut his WHL career short after exploring his options this summer. He amassed over 100 games in the WHL, most recently with the Edmonton Oil Kings. The defender said after some talks with Keeper, he knew RDC was a place that he would fit into the mix.

“Really excited. We’ve been practicing hard and talking with all the guys it should be a good year,” said the Lloydminster native.

“We talked about how we can play and that we have a chance to give NAIT and McEwan a run for it. That’s what we’re looking forward to, is a deep push and make the finals this year.”

If the Kings figure to improve on their ACAC semi-final disappointment from last season, depth will be key. Using that depth to exploit the Olympic-sized ice surface at the Canada Games Centre also has Keeper excited.

“I think it’s going to suit us well. We have a lot of speed on our team and we’re a good skating team. Clayton Beddoes is coming out as a guest coach for a little while,” Keeper said.

“He’s the coach of the Italian National Team and he’s been in Europe for a long time. We’ve been talking a lot already in terms of tactics and what’s the best strategy… I think it is going to be a real advantage for us, especially as we play more and more games in this building.”

The Kings will start the exhibition season on Sept. 7 against the University of Lethbridge. They will also play an intrasquad game Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter