RDC Kings hockey remain undefeated in ACAC play

RDC Kings second-year forward Dylan Thudium of Sylvan Lake had three assists in a road win on Saturday. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings rattled off their fourth straight win to start the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey season on the weekend.

RDC topped the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings in consecutive games, including a 4-3 win Saturday to move to 4-0 for the ACAC campaign.

They also won 6-3 Friday and have six goals in three of their four wins.

In the win Saturday, the line of Dylan Thudium, Chase Thudium and Lynnden Pastachak combined for 11 points. Chase had a four-point night with two goals and two assists, while Dylan registered three assists.

Kings third-year netminder Troy Trombley made 31 saves.

Chase notched a pair of first-period tallies Saturday before the Vikings responded shorthanded midway through the frame.

Kings captain Tanner Butler scored early in the second to open up a 3-1 lead, but Jimmy Sheehan responded on the power play for UAA.

The Vikings tied the game just under four minutes into the third, but Pastachak buried on the power play with 50 seconds left in the contest to earn the win for RDC.

The Kings will host the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter