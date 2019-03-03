RDC Kings Hockey win pair at Briercrest, finish regular season third

The RDC Kings finished the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s hockey season on a six-game win streak.

That included a pair of victories to close out the regular season in Saskatchewan against the Briercrest College Clippers.

RDC crushed the Clippers 7-1 Friday and then edged out a 4-3 win Saturday. The MacEwan University Griffins also picked up a win Saturday and were tied with 19 wins and 40 points with RDC for second place in the standings.

Since the Griffins had more regulation wins (19) than the Kings (17), they earned second place and will have a bye in the first round.

🚹🏒 The 2018-19 regular season is in the books. MacEwan places 2nd with more regulation wins than Red Deer. Augustana finishes 4th by getting more points against SAIT in their season series. Best of three quarter final match ups are Red Deer vs. Concordia & Augustana vs. SAIT. pic.twitter.com/Nk7gny7CNC — ACAC Hockey Info 🍁 (@ACACHockeyInfo) March 3, 2019

The Kings will take on the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder in a best-of-three series to open the ACAC playoffs.

RDC finished the regular season with a 3-0-1 record against the Thunder.