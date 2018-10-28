RDC Kings oust Trojans in four sets

RDC Kings fifth-year outside hitter Regan Fathers tips a ball past a pair of SAIT blockers on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s volleyball play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings evened their record Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

RDC (3-3) knocked off the defending ACAC champs for the second straight night at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre with a four-set victory (23-25, 25-7, 25-20, 25-22).

“It was good at times, it was similar to (Friday). When we were looking after our serve and we were putting them in trouble, it was a pretty easy game for the most part,” said Kings head coach Aaron Schulha.

“Makes it easier on our block and defence. Still way too many communication or hesitation plays on defence or serve receive that we need to tighten up.”

Fifth-year Regan Fathers led the Kings offensively again with 19 kills and five blocks and was named player of the game for his efforts.

Fellow fifth-year middle Adam Turlejski also had a strong contest, with five kills but two stuff blocks and seven block assists. He also had three aces in the win.

“That was Adam’s best blocking match of the season,” Schulha said.

“He had two stuffs and seven assists. Pretty big numbers, but he’s a fifth-year middle so that’s what he should be doing in this league. Regan put up big numbers, a few too many errors, trying to get too cute at times.”

First-year Red Deer product Jonathan Graham has also earned more playing time of late and had seven kills and three aces on the night.

“He’s been smooth for us. He’s been coming off the bench as a serving and passing sub. He started on the Saturday in Briercrest when we needed a win and played really well,” Schulha said.

“Came in (Friday) early and played really well so we gave him the start again. He’s not giving us any reason to pull him off. Getting a few points on his serve is always nice.”

With outside hitter Steven Keating and middle Paul Mennie also sidelined, the Kings have had to test their depth of late.

Mennie is expected back soon after a thumb injury but Keating might be out longer term with a potential stress fracture in his leg.

On Nov. 2 and 3, the Kings will welcome the Medicine Hat College Rattlers to town for a pair of matches.

“They are always one of the top two to four teams in the south. We’ll have our hands full. We’re seeing signs of improvement week-to-week which is good,” Schulha added.

“We’re trying to speed offence to the left side, I thought at times, Tom (Wass) got a little loopy instead of running that quick speed.”



