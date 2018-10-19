RDC Kings player Mike Statchuk carries the puck into the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder zone on Friday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. The Kings pulled out a 6-4 win to remain undefeated on the year. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings remain undefeated with home win over Thunder

The RDC Kings ran their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference win streak to five games with a dominant performance at home.

RDC scored four unanswered goals in the second period and closed the game out with an empty-net goal to earn a 6-4 victory over the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder.

“We prepared all week. We knew exactly what they were going to bring. They’re one of the hardest working teams in the league. They dump it in and they send two guys forechecking and they’re opportunistic. They like to stretch pass and you have to be on your toes, I thought we had a slow start,” said Kings head coach Trevor Keeper.

The Thunder opened the scoring just under three minutes into the contest but Chase Thudium responded for RDC at 6:52 of the frame.

From there, the Kings took over. Fifth-year captain, defenceman Tanner Butler had a natural hat trick in the second period and Thudium added his second of the night late in the frame.

A combination of lackadaisical play from the Kings and a strong push from the Thunder made the game close in the third. They scored three times in just under seven minutes in the final frame to cut the deficit to 4-3. Dylan Thudium scored with 12 scored left in the game into the Thunder empty net.

“The guys came back in the second and built a lead. Did what we needed to do. Sometimes when you’re not prepared to play as hard as you always do, you let your foot off the gas,” Keeper said.

“We had guys that were missing opportunities to score and they were frustrated. Their head wasn’t in the space it needed to be. We were lucky in the third period we built the lead we did because we gave it up and we let them push back.”

Butler, who was player of the game for the Kings was able to pick his spots perfectly in the win according to the Kings head coach.

“He knows when to jump in on offence and stay back. He just has really good anticipation and hockey sense and he never gets caught out of position,” Keeper said.

Troy Trombley made 27 saves in the Kings net.

The Kings travel to Edmonton Saturday night to take on the Thunder.


