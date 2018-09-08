RDC Kings shutout Ambrose University Lions in home opener

RDC Kings first-year forward Colin Purnell of Calgary protects the ball from an Ambrose University Lions defender in their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference home opener on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings kicked off their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer season in style with a dominant victory.

RDC exploded for five goals in the second half and cruised to a 6-0 win over the Ambrose University Lions on Saturday at RDC in their home opener.

Captain Theo Gill notched a pair of goals in the win and newcomer Colin Purnell also chipped in two during his debut.

“It was a great opening game for us,” said Gill, who was named player of the game for his efforts.

“We knew coming into this year the biggest thing we wanted to focus on was making sure we put the ball in the net and as the scored showed, we did a little bit of that.”

The third-year midfielder from Red Deer showed strong leadership throughout the contest for his side but also scored when his team really needed a push.

“We don’t get that result without those two important goals from Theo,” said Kings head coach Wade Groenewegen.

“He got the second and the third goal. Those are key moment things… the two goals he scored were goals that we really needed.”

The Kings had plenty of chances in the first half to open up a larger lead, but overall Groenewegen was happy with the effort from his group.

“Eventually the goals came. We knew that could happen. That was a University that is coming from FUTSAL to 11 versus 11, so basically one of their obstacles is going to be dealing with 90-minute games. Clearly, as the game went on we were stronger,” Groenewegen said.

“(Ambrose) never quit at all, hats off to them. As the game went on we got stronger and stronger. But boy, I think we should have put a few more away but we didn’t… some of the things we wanted to were only 90 per cent there.”

Groenewegen added that Purnell was brought in to provide a strong scoring attack and did exactly that in the contest for the Kings.

“Colin (Purnell) is coming from a quality program in Calgary. He is one of our strikers that we expect to have an impact this year. We brought in guys that could do as much or more than the guys we had,” the head coach added.

Timmo Van Klaveren and William Arcinegas Salazar also scored for the Kings in the victory. Kings second-year goalie Jacob Hamilton of Lacombe was perfect on the afternoon and earned the shutout.

RDC will take on the Olds College Broncos on Sept. 15 and then head to Calgary to play the SAIT Trojans.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter