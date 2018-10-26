RDC Kings shutout at 2018 ACAC Men’s Soccer Championship

The RDC Kings battled tough but came up short in the 2018 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Championships.

RDC lost 1-0 to the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder 1-0 in the quarter-final at SAIT and was eliminated from the tournament.

A hard fought game by your @RDCkingssoc as the loose 1-0 to @CUE_Athletics in the first round of the ACAC Championship. A difficult way to end the season. Heads up gentlemen. You played a great game and season. — Diane St-Denis (@RDC_AD) October 26, 2018

Mazin Choufli of the Thunder picked up a turnover in the 79th minute and buried a shot past Kings goalie Jacob Hamilton to secure the victory. The Kings had seven shots in the loss.

Late Thursday at the ACAC Men’s Soccer awards, Kings midfielder and captain Theo Gill was named a South Division All-Conference player, along with forward Gabriel Queiroz.



