RDC Kings forward Gabriel Queiroz was named an Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference South Division All-Conference player on Thursday ahead of the Men’s Soccer Championships in Calgary. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings shutout at 2018 ACAC Men’s Soccer Championship

The RDC Kings battled tough but came up short in the 2018 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Championships.

RDC lost 1-0 to the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder 1-0 in the quarter-final at SAIT and was eliminated from the tournament.

Mazin Choufli of the Thunder picked up a turnover in the 79th minute and buried a shot past Kings goalie Jacob Hamilton to secure the victory. The Kings had seven shots in the loss.

Late Thursday at the ACAC Men’s Soccer awards, Kings midfielder and captain Theo Gill was named a South Division All-Conference player, along with forward Gabriel Queiroz.


