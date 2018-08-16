Video: RDC Kings Soccer looking to turn the corner in 2018

RDC Kings player Timmo Van Klaveren tries to dribble past a Lethbridge College Kodiaks player last season. Van Klaveren is one of eight returning players for the Kings this year. (Photo By BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings soccer team are adjusting their expectations in 2018.

For the first two seasons under coach Wade Groenewegen, there was a lot of growth and development to be had.

Last season, the team had a 2-7-1 record in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference regular season and missed the playoffs. Scoring goals was their downfall. The Kings only found the back of the net seven times in 10 games last season. Four goals came in the final regular season game.

“We’re at that point where we’ve finally turned the corner,” Groenewegen said.

“We are playing the way we want to play and have enough of a mixture of veterans and rookies to sustain ourselves. We’ve been going through two years of growth. Now we should actually start to execute.”

Theoren Gill and Hugo Janssen, who accounted for half of the team’s goals in 2017, are back in the fold.

With a total of eight returning players on the roster and some fresh talent infused up front, the Kings head coach expects a stronger attack now.

“We should definitely score some more goals this year. Some of the guys we brought are definitely looking good already. That’s clearly our biggest adjustment from last year,” he said.

Expectations are high for a pair of Brazilian attackers, Gabriel Queiroz and Matheus Alves. Colin Purnell, who has played at the U18 National Championships, is also joining the Kings.

After missing the playoffs the last two years, the Kings think they have gone from could make the postseason to should make it. It’ll be up to the players to buy into that mentality, but the head coach said he’s already seen that early in training.

“They’ve got a style of play. They like playing together. It’s got a flow to it and that’s a big part of it. But they’re also hungry to score goals and they know, the ball just refused to go in,” Groenewegen said.

“We could hit more posts than score in a game (last year). You could hit four posts and not score. That’s hard for players to swallow. They’re really excited about that and recognize that we had 80 per cent of the game right, we just have to get that last 20 per cent.”

The Kings will open the preseason against The King’s University Eagles when they host a tournament at Edgar Athletic Park on Aug. 24. On Aug. 25 they will play twice, with the first game scheduled for 11 a.m. against Alberta-Augustana and the second in Rocky Mountain House at 7 p.m.

They will open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Ambrose University Lions.



