RDC Kings top Clippers

PENHOLD– Two third period goals powered the RDC Kings hockey team to a 3-1 win over the Briercrest Clippers Friday night at home.

Tyrell Mappin notched the game-winner at 7:33 of the third and Dylan Baer added an insurance marker on the power play at 12:32 of the final frame.

The Clippers jumped ahead in the first period with just 10 seconds remaining in the opening frame, but the Kings responded in the second. Lynnden Pastachak scored midway through the second to tie the game at one.

Troy Trombley needed to stop just 13 shots to earn the win in net for RDC and Clippers netminder Dan Dekoning turned aside 34 shots in the loss.

With the win, RDC moved one point up on the Grant MacEwan University Griffins for second in the Alberta College Athletic Conference Men’s Hockey standings. RDC has a 13-5-1 record and 27 points, while the Griffins are 13-6-0 with 26. RDC is five points behind NAIT for first.

The Kings host the Clippers on Saturday afternoon in Penhold with puck drop set for 1:30 p.m.


