RDC Kings top UAA 4-3

RDC Kings goalie Troy Trombley made 24 saves in a win on Saturday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings picked up a big win on home ice Saturday night against the University of Alberta-Augustana in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s hockey play.

RDC scored a trio of second-period goals to pick up the 4-3 victory.

Tanner Butler opened the scoring for the Kings at 15:07 of the first, before Tyler Berkholtz notched an early second period marker.

UAA scored less than three minutes apart midway through the frame to tie the game, but RDC added two tallies 34 seconds apart late in the period. Jacob Wozney found the mark at 17:20 then Lynnden Pasachak scored at 17:54. Cody Fiala scored for UAA at 18:48 of the period.

Troy Trombley made 24 saves in net to pick up the win for the Kings.

The Kings are second in the ACAC behind NAIT with a 10-2-5-1 record.



