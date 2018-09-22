RDC Kings topple Medicine Hat College Rattlers

Matheus Alves, a first-year RDC King battles a Medicine Hat College Rattlers player for the ball in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s soccer on Saturday at RDC. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings found their groove as they battled the elements in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference soccer action.

On a snowy Saturday afternoon, RDC moved to 2-0 at home on the year with a dominant 5-2 win Saturday over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

Kings Head coach Wade Groenewegen said the weather hindered their fast-paced style of play a little bit, but the effort was mostly what he wanted to see from his side.

“We lost ourselves last weekend. We didn’t find our game and we found it (Saturday),” he said.

“Tough conditions, not so much the cold but the wet field doesn’t really suit our playstyle. We can’t close as quick as we normally do. I thought the guys did well with that and on the defensive end.”

Just five minutes into the contest, second-year Brazilian midfield Matheus Alves struck for the Kings before Andre Queiroz found the mark in the 30th minute.

The Rattlers hit the scoresheet late in the first half, but also lost keeper Joao Batista who was assessed a red card for handling the ball outside the box.

RDC took advantage of the situation in the second half when second-year midfielder William Arcinegas scored just a minute in. Alves notched his second of the game nine minutes later and Pedro Humberto capped off the scoring for RDC in the 75th minute.

Queiroz, a first-year defender from Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil, was named the player of the game for the Kings. Groenewegen said he was happy for the Brazilian who has jumped out and earned plenty of playing time early in the season.

“At this level, everyone is fighting for some game time. Every day, we don’t dress two guys and there are seven on the bench that may or may not get in the game,” said the Kings head coach.

“He committed himself this week to what we were asking him to do. Then he just came out and did it. He got his opportunities. That’s what you want… He got that goal early, the second one that got our juices going. He was rock solid on the left side all game.”

The Kings will host the Lethbridge College Kodiaks on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.



