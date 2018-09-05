RDC Kings Volleyball building towards hosting 2019 CCAA Nationals

The RDC Kings will host the 2019 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Volleyball Nationals in March and started working towards that goal on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings volleyball team has a pre-determined destination for the 2018-19 season.

RDC will play host to the 2019 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Volleyball Nationals in March and receive an automatic bid into the event.

While that date with destiny and a national championship appearance is already set, how they’ll get there is still front of mind.

Kings head coach Aaron Schulha said it is no secret they’re excited to be the host but hopes they can earn a berth rather than back into the tournament.

“We would love to win a championship at home. There’s a rich history with our volleyball program,” Schulha said on day 1 of training camp Wednesday.

“It’s an automatic trip to nationals, which we don’t take lightly. We would much prefer to go in as the ACAC champion. That’s our plan.”

If that is the case, the Kings will need an improvement on their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season last year. The Kings missed the playoffs by two points with a 15-9 record last year. Schulha and the returning players are hoping to build towards a better result this time around.

“We were pretty disappointed with the way last year ended up and we’re chomping at the bit to get back at it and try and make things right again,” Schulha said.

“We’re looking forward to this year and the group of returners that we have, as well as the crop of incoming guys. Whether they’re veterans with post-secondary volleyball or first-year guys out of high school. I think we have a really good mix. We’re as deep a team as I can remember.”

One significant addition to the Kings lineup is Regan Fathers. A well-known commodity at RDC, Fathers spent last season with the University of Calgary Dinos. He is back at RDC as a fifth-year player and hopes to help the teams with his experience and energy this year.

“Hope to bring some noise and energy,” the veteran said.

“We have a lot of young guys, but we also have an older core group. Just encourage the young guys as well as encouraging the older guys to be the role models these guys need when a big chunk of us leave at the end of the year.”

Fathers also knows what it takes to perform at the national championships. The six-foot-six, 185-pound outside hitter was an MVP for RDC at the 2017 national championships, where the Kings earned their second national title in a row. That experience will be vital to building a winner this time around.

“Just don’t take it for granted. It’s a privilege, not a right. This year we have the privilege to host,” he said.

“We know that we have a spot but we can’t treat the year any differently. We need to prepare for the regular season like we would for nationals. Going at every team like it is the national final and bringing that energy every day in practice.”

Fifth-year middle Adam Turlejski, second-year setter Thomas Wass, third-year Hamish Hazelden and outside hitter Ben Holmes of Red Deer are all returning.

The Kings also have a strong mix of first-year players and incoming veterans from other programs. Paul Mennie, a six-foot-seven middle/ opposite hitter will play for RDC this season. The fifth-year played at both University of Saskatchewan and Medicine Hat College.

Tristan Simmonds, a 2016-17 CCAA All-Canadian while at Grande Prairie Regional College will also join the fold.

Rookies Marcus Roflik, Sylvan Lake product Jace Martin, J.J. Graham of Red Deer and Jayden Fathers should also push for spots in the lineup.

“I think we’re going to be deep and we have a lot of different options. Both of our setters, Tom and Noah (Robertson), a first-year, are athletic and have played outside hitter. Having guys that are capable of playing multiple positions, at a high-level makes us a scary team to scout,” Schulha added.

“If I had to make a starting lineup, we’re going to have a lot of veterans within our league, we could have four or five fifth-year guys on the floor, which you don’t get very often.”

The Kings will start play with a set of exhibition games against the University of Alberta Golden Bears, before they host their tournament at RDC from Sept. 28-30.



