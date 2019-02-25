RDC mixed curling team picks up bronze at ACAC Curling Championships

RDC curling coach Brad Hamilton named ACAC Coach of the Year

Only one RDC curling team returned home from Olds with hardware.

The RDC mixed curling team captured bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference provincials champions in Olds Sunday with a 7-3 win over the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings. They were represented by Thomas Crawford, Erica Watts, Jayden Mitchell, Jaycee Bourke and Courtney Chesterman.

The Queens narrowly missed out on a medal, falling 8-7 to the NAIT Ooks in the bronze medal match. It was gold for the MacEwan University Griffins who won 8-5 over the Vikings in the women’s division.

On the men’s side, the Kings fell 8-3 in the bronze medal game against the Lakeland College Rustlers. In the gold medal men’s game, the Concordia University Thunder knocked off the previously undefeated NAIT Ooks 5-3.

Individually, RDC Curling coach Dave Hamilton received a big honour, as he was named the 2019 ACAC Curling Coach of the Year. On the final day of competition, Third-year curler Andrew Jones earned the Charles Morter Award, which was voted on by ACAC coaches.

The award is given to an athlete that Morter’s spirit, dedication, sportsmanship and leadership. Jones is a Residence Assistant at RDC, coached high school curling in Ponoka and a served as a teacher for Adult Learn to Curl in Red Deer.

The curling season is now over for all three college curling teams.

Previous story
Fifteen medals won by Red Deer Special Olympic athletes at provincial games
Next story
Optimist Chiefs head to series finale with Calgary Royals

Just Posted

Red Deer Winter Games activities continue despite extreme cold

Dome tents have been used for downtown entertainment

Trial into fatal crash continues in Red Deer

Collision analyst testifies

Extreme cold warning returns for Red Deer area

-44 C wind chill Monday morning

PHOTO: Music for all ages performed by RDSO at free concert

The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra and the Orontes Guitar Quartet from Syria… Continue reading

Events celebrating Women’s Day on March 8 to be held in Red Deer

Women’s march, concert, awards planned March 7-9

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Alberta’s Carey beats Ontario’s Homan to win Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Up one with hammer to win is normally the… Continue reading

Triumph and disappointment for Spike Lee at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Spike Lee’s first-ever competitive Oscar award turned a mostly… Continue reading

‘Green Book’ wins best picture in an upset at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES — The segregation-era road-trip drama “Green Book” was crowned best… Continue reading

UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

Tornado death confirmed as violent storms smack the South

COLUMBUS, Miss. — Weekend storms raked parts of the Southeast, leaving deaths… Continue reading

Most Read