RDC mixed curling team picks up bronze at ACAC Curling Championships

Only one RDC curling team returned home from Olds with hardware.

The RDC mixed curling team captured bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference provincials champions in Olds Sunday with a 7-3 win over the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings. They were represented by Thomas Crawford, Erica Watts, Jayden Mitchell, Jaycee Bourke and Courtney Chesterman.

The Queens narrowly missed out on a medal, falling 8-7 to the NAIT Ooks in the bronze medal match. It was gold for the MacEwan University Griffins who won 8-5 over the Vikings in the women’s division.

On the men’s side, the Kings fell 8-3 in the bronze medal game against the Lakeland College Rustlers. In the gold medal men’s game, the Concordia University Thunder knocked off the previously undefeated NAIT Ooks 5-3.

Individually, RDC Curling coach Dave Hamilton received a big honour, as he was named the 2019 ACAC Curling Coach of the Year. On the final day of competition, Third-year curler Andrew Jones earned the Charles Morter Award, which was voted on by ACAC coaches.

The award is given to an athlete that Morter’s spirit, dedication, sportsmanship and leadership. Jones is a Residence Assistant at RDC, coached high school curling in Ponoka and a served as a teacher for Adult Learn to Curl in Red Deer.

The curling season is now over for all three college curling teams.