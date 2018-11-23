RDC plays host to ACAC Curling Fall Regional

Fourth-year RDC Queens skip Sara McMann throws a rock during the ACAC Fall Regional at Pidherney Curling Centre on Friday. The Bonspiel goes throughout the day Saturday and will wrap up with the final draw Sunday at 12:30 p.m. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Pidherney Centre is the hub for another big curling bonspiel this weekend.

Teams from across the province are gathered in Red Deer for the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Fall Regional event. It is the first college bonspiel of the season.

RDC, NAIT, Lakeland, Concordia, Olds, McEwan and Augustana are all competing in the event.

Last season, the Queens were gold medalists at the ACAC Championships and the Kings captured silver. The mixed team finished fourth. Queens skip Sara McMann, who is back for another season, was the ACAC Curler of the Year in 2017-18.

Third Hollie Vincent is a new player for the Queens, while Brett Day and Ashlyn Wozny are both returning. All four Kings, skip Austin Kelts-Larsen, third Andrew Jones, second Carter Snethun and lead Shayne Copeland are all returning.

Thomas Crawford is the new skip for the mixed team and Erica Watts will play third. Jayden Mitchell is a returning second and Jaycee Bourke is new to the team.

The bonspiel wraps up with the final draw on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter