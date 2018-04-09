RDC Queens basketball hold ID Camp for future prospects

RDC Queens basketball head coach Ken King addresses a group of prospective players on Monday night at the RDC Main Gym. About 15 players were out at the college to attend an identification camp put on by the Queens. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The search for talent in college basketball takes coaches all over the place and to an extent, Ken King is trying to change that.

In his fifth year at the helm of the RDC Queens basketball team, King is trying to find as much local talent as possible to fill out his roster for next season.

That’s why the head coach decided this year for the first time to host an identification camp on Monday night for prospective players.

About 15 players were in attendance and for King, he hopes it’s the start of a real pipeline of Central Alberta basketball teens to the program.

“One of the more exciting things this year is we’ve got four or five players that are direct out of our club program that I know fairly well. That’s why we have a club… right away there are girls that have played in our system,” King said.

“You never want to have to go to all the way to Denmark or Spain to get a player. It’s nice that we do and I enjoy doing it, but I don’t want to have to do that.”

King said although most of the scouting they do is finished early in the high school season, they usually host some casual scrimmages for interested players to see what the college level is all about. This year he decided this season to step it up a notch.

“We largely recruit our roster between October and February. Pretty much are filling spots a year in advance or a few months in advance. Really we’re looking for people who embody our attitude and effort values,” he said.

“The big thing here is people who will compete with college level players. People who will bring a next level effort. Something we can mold and work with.”

It’s also the reason why he’s got a group of current Queens at the camp as well. He said that provides an opportunity to see how certain players could fit into roles on his bench or the starting rotation next year.

With Emily White, Eva Bonde, Mary Krause and Lauren Bailey potentially moving on next season, there will be spots up for grabs on the Queens roster next season.

“This allows me to play a little bit with matchups and lets me see if you do play on our team next year, are you going to be competing for a roster spot or are you going to potentially be getting some minutes from someone you were playing against (Monday),” King said.



