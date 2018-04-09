RDC Queens basketball head coach Ken King addresses a group of prospective players on Monday night at the RDC Main Gym. About 15 players were out at the college to attend an identification camp put on by the Queens. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens basketball hold ID Camp for future prospects

The search for talent in college basketball takes coaches all over the place and to an extent, Ken King is trying to change that.

In his fifth year at the helm of the RDC Queens basketball team, King is trying to find as much local talent as possible to fill out his roster for next season.

That’s why the head coach decided this year for the first time to host an identification camp on Monday night for prospective players.

About 15 players were in attendance and for King, he hopes it’s the start of a real pipeline of Central Alberta basketball teens to the program.

“One of the more exciting things this year is we’ve got four or five players that are direct out of our club program that I know fairly well. That’s why we have a club… right away there are girls that have played in our system,” King said.

“You never want to have to go to all the way to Denmark or Spain to get a player. It’s nice that we do and I enjoy doing it, but I don’t want to have to do that.”

King said although most of the scouting they do is finished early in the high school season, they usually host some casual scrimmages for interested players to see what the college level is all about. This year he decided this season to step it up a notch.

“We largely recruit our roster between October and February. Pretty much are filling spots a year in advance or a few months in advance. Really we’re looking for people who embody our attitude and effort values,” he said.

“The big thing here is people who will compete with college level players. People who will bring a next level effort. Something we can mold and work with.”

It’s also the reason why he’s got a group of current Queens at the camp as well. He said that provides an opportunity to see how certain players could fit into roles on his bench or the starting rotation next year.

With Emily White, Eva Bonde, Mary Krause and Lauren Bailey potentially moving on next season, there will be spots up for grabs on the Queens roster next season.

“This allows me to play a little bit with matchups and lets me see if you do play on our team next year, are you going to be competing for a roster spot or are you going to potentially be getting some minutes from someone you were playing against (Monday),” King said.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sweden’s Edin wins world curling championship with 7-3 win over Canada’s Gushue
Next story
Hockey Central Panthers win league title in inaugural season

Just Posted

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community and… Continue reading

A live show featuring top Red Deer performers

Underside Pattern, Kayla Williams are in Friday’s lineup at Bo’s

Calgary senator supports marijuana legalization

Senator Doug Black said legalizing marijuana will take billions out of hands of criminals

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler mayor says the incident is not common in tight-knit community

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, supervised injection sites and snow removal, were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month