RDC Queens basketball looking to build on last season’s foundation

The RDC Queens expect to bring a dynamic and versatile attack to the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference this season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Even RDC Queens coach Ken King cracks a smile when he ponders the unique roster he has assembled this season.

The head coach has gathered a somewhat global collective at the start of training camp this week, with players from a handful of different countries set to wear the crown in 2018-2019.

It is all in the name of improving their 12-9 record from a year ago, something that King said is the goal for every Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

“This is a group where we’ve brought people in from all walks of life and all corners of the globe. Excited to see the jigsaw puzzle come together because it’s been in my head now for a few months. Now it’s nice to see it fit a little bit,” King said.

“My expectations are always to be better than the previous year. For us that means we get to play a little bit faster or we get to shoot a little bit more. We have a few things that we can do with this group that we weren’t doing previously.”

Sandra Garica-Bernal of Spain, the fierce guard who plays hard-nosed defence is also back for her second season with the Queens. New first-year players Zeina El Barky of Egypt and Nomqhele Mahlangu of Zimbabwe will also contribute for the Queens.

All the new talent will have to make up for the loss of third-year standouts Eva Bonde and Emily White, along with fourth-year players Maya Parker and Mary Krause. While having returning players is a luxury, King said the ability to be versatile and dynamic with a lot of new talent is exciting.

“Two thirds new people. It’s all how you approach it. It’s a blessing and a curse. Just like having a big returning group is a blessing and a curse. There are no habits. There are no pre-assumptions and there’s a lot of ability to grow and learn,” he said.

“Everybody is coming in close and even with the returning group, they’re all second years. They don’t have a big base of bad habits at the college level. We can build a lot of stuff without a lot of resistance.”

The Queens won’t be totally void of experience, as team rookie of the year, Paige Schultz is back in the fold in 2018. Schultz played in 21 games last season and averaged 6.3 points-per-game, along with a 34.8 three-point shooting percentage.

“Looking forward to taking on a bigger role this season as a leader. Making sure that I’m there for the first years and having fun playing and getting back on the court,” she said.

In their second season, King also expects Red Deer product Jessie Handley and forward Lauren Cardinal to play bigger roles.

“We have a lot of versatile people here. We’re just playing with it today, there’s a couple girls that have only played guard that are playing some forward and vice versa,” King noted.

“It’s because they have a skill set that allows them to be that versatile person. What that is going to cause is making us a very challenging team to scout, just because we can put a lot of people in different places.”

Part of the Queens’ plan to play more aggressive defence is also new recruit Heen Sidhu. The Surrey, B.C. native said she was excited with the coaching staff at RDC and the plan they had for this season.

“It’s the style I love to play. Fast-paced and guard heavy,” she said.

“My speed and my ability to shoot and play defence at a fast pace. Trap and all that, always putting pressure. I can see that with this group, we’re going to have a lot of that.”

The Queens will start the ACAC season on the road at Ambrose, with their first home game against Olds College on Oct. 19. The Queens will also host their annual Thanksgiving Classic tournament from Oct. 4-6. The tournament will open when RDC squares off with the Keyano College Huskies at 6 p.m. at the new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



