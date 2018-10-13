RDC Queens bounce back with sweep over Kodiaks

Brooke Ure and Megan Steenbergen of the RDC Queens try and block Lethbridge College Kodiaks player Grace Kazanowski on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens came out flying in their second match of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

They earned their first win in the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre with a dominant three-set sweep (25-18, 25-10, 25-12) over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

It was a stark contrast to the nervous, tentative Queens squad that lost to the Kodiaks on Friday night.

“We had a little bit more togetherness than we did (Friday). It was a combination of the opening of the new building, a bunch of new athletes on the court and I knew (Saturday) would be a better effort. I feel like they had some cement off their shoulders,” said Queens head coach Chris Wandler.

“We put a little bit more pressure on them and played with a little more purpose and when that happens, good things happen.”

First-year Red Deer product Emma Holmes looked like a veteran in the victory, recording 10 kills and leading the offence for RDC.

“I like the way she plays. She’s smart, she’s played a lot of volleyball both on the beach and the indoor game. She’s been very well coached. She is a first year but she doesn’t play like it. It’s going to be helpful down the line,” Wandler said.

Holmes, who was an Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A gold medalist with the Lindsay Thurber Raiders last year said it’s been fun playing at RDC so far early in the year. She noted there’s a lot to learn about the ACAC game as well.

“It’s exciting to be on the court. I think I swung pretty well. It’s exciting being with the older girls and gelling together,” Holmes said.

“It’s a higher level game and it’s fast, so you have to be on your toes and ready for anything. (Other teams) can hit hard if the block doesn’t get there. Serving is really important on our team.

Setter Natalie Bloemen also had a bounce-back afternoon and was player of the game with 23 assists. The rookie setter controlled the offence and was much more in sync Saturday.

“We gave her a little bit more of a precise plan about what to do, feed a little bit more of Emma on the right,” Wandler added.

Third-year Britt Davis was also steady in the win as she added six kills, two aces, and a block.

Next weekend the Queens will take on the Briercrest College Clippers in a pair of matches.



