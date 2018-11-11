RDC Queens cross country win national bronze, Matt Hope wins individual bronze

The RDC Cross Country Queens won bronze at nationals and Kings runner Matthew Hope earned individual bronze. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

They were motivated by a common goal and the RDC Queens cross country team achieved it at nationals.

The Queens earned a team bronze at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Running Championships in Toronto, Ont. on Saturday.

Individually, third-year runner Jill Stewart overcame snowy and below freezing temperatures to lead the way for the Queens.

Stewart was named a CCAA All-Canadian after the race and finished the six-kilometre course in 24 minutes and 30 seconds. She crossed the finish line less than a minute after gold medalist Sophia Nowicki of Lethbridge College.

The Kodiaks earned a team silver and host Seneca College won the team gold.

Queens rookie runner Shayla Sklaruk finished 19th in a time of 25:43 and teammate Shaelyn Moltzahn was 20th in 25:49. Caitlin Debree finished 35th (26:46).

On the Men’s side, Kings standout Matthew Hope earned an individual bronze. He finished the icy eight-kilometre course in 28:01, just under two minutes behind SAIT’s Matt Travaglini, who won the race.

Hope earned a CCAA All-Canadian nod for his performance.

Kings Daniel Szucs finished 30th (30:14), Devin Saunders was 35th (30:25) and Cooper Cheshire ended up 57th (31:08).

As a team, the Kings finished just 13 points out of the bronze medal position.



