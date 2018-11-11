The RDC Cross Country Queens won bronze at nationals and Kings runner Matthew Hope earned individual bronze. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens cross country win national bronze, Matt Hope wins individual bronze

They were motivated by a common goal and the RDC Queens cross country team achieved it at nationals.

The Queens earned a team bronze at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Running Championships in Toronto, Ont. on Saturday.

RELATED:

RDC Cross Country team ready for challenge at nationals

Individually, third-year runner Jill Stewart overcame snowy and below freezing temperatures to lead the way for the Queens.

Stewart was named a CCAA All-Canadian after the race and finished the six-kilometre course in 24 minutes and 30 seconds. She crossed the finish line less than a minute after gold medalist Sophia Nowicki of Lethbridge College.

The Kodiaks earned a team silver and host Seneca College won the team gold.

Queens rookie runner Shayla Sklaruk finished 19th in a time of 25:43 and teammate Shaelyn Moltzahn was 20th in 25:49. Caitlin Debree finished 35th (26:46).

On the Men’s side, Kings standout Matthew Hope earned an individual bronze. He finished the icy eight-kilometre course in 28:01, just under two minutes behind SAIT’s Matt Travaglini, who won the race.

Hope earned a CCAA All-Canadian nod for his performance.

Kings Daniel Szucs finished 30th (30:14), Devin Saunders was 35th (30:25) and Cooper Cheshire ended up 57th (31:08).

As a team, the Kings finished just 13 points out of the bronze medal position.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hunting Hills Lightning Football advance to fourth straight Tier II semifinal

Just Posted

Remembrance Day services brought to Red Deer seniors

Many veterans and veteran widows can’t make it to Remembrance Day ceremonies due to old age

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

OTTAWA — A tightly packed crowd has gathered in the nation’s capital… Continue reading

A cost breakdown of Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Games should city bid and win

CALGARY — A quick look at estimated costs for Calgary and Canmore,… Continue reading

Eyes on Surrey, B.C., as it moves to replace RCMP with local police force

SURREY, B.C. — Anti-gang advocate Sukhi Sandhu says he will be watching… Continue reading

Proposed safe drug consumption service goes to public meeting Tuesday

Pros and cons will be heard by city council at 6 p.m.

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering to mark historic armistice

VIMY RIDGE, France — The iconic monument at Vimy Ridge served Saturday… Continue reading

Bizarro world: Midterms offer little clarity on fate of USMCA, tariff dispute

WASHINGTON — If the midterm elections were supposed to wipe clear the… Continue reading

Tsilhqot’in and Ottawa to sign financial deal as part of new relationship: chief

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The leader of Canada’s first Indigenous group to… Continue reading

High school football team honours slain quarterback, breaks championship drought

WINNIPEG — A layer of snow covered the field as the St.… Continue reading

Indigenous women coerced into sterilizations across Canada: senator

OTTAWA — When she was 17 years old, Liz was coerced by… Continue reading

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

CALGARY — Calgarians will make important choices on behalf of their province… Continue reading

Deadly fire levelled Paradise, California, in less than a day

PARADISE, Calif. — No one is left in Paradise. Abandoned, charred vehicles… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot… Continue reading

Most Read