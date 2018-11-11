RDC Queens cross country win national bronze, Matt Hope wins individual bronze

They were motivated by a common goal and the RDC Queens cross country team achieved it at nationals.
The Queens earned a team bronze at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Running Championships in Toronto, Ont. on Saturday.
Individually, third-year runner Jill Stewart overcame snowy and below freezing temperatures to lead the way for the Queens.
Stewart was named a CCAA All-Canadian after the race and finished the six-kilometre course in 24 minutes and 30 seconds. She crossed the finish line less than a minute after gold medalist Sophia Nowicki of Lethbridge College.
The Kodiaks earned a team silver and host Seneca College won the team gold.
Queens rookie runner Shayla Sklaruk finished 19th in a time of 25:43 and teammate Shaelyn Moltzahn was 20th in 25:49. Caitlin Debree finished 35th (26:46).
On the Men’s side, Kings standout Matthew Hope earned an individual bronze. He finished the icy eight-kilometre course in 28:01, just under two minutes behind SAIT’s Matt Travaglini, who won the race.
Hope earned a CCAA All-Canadian nod for his performance.
Kings Daniel Szucs finished 30th (30:14), Devin Saunders was 35th (30:25) and Cooper Cheshire ended up 57th (31:08).
As a team, the Kings finished just 13 points out of the bronze medal position.
