RDC Queens dominant in bounce-back win over Rattlers

The RDC Queens didn’t let a little snow slow them down on Saturday.

As parts of Central Alberta experienced record snowfall, the Queens produced a flurry of goals in a dominant win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

Pretty ideal soccer conditions eh? @rdcqueenssoc snowy September Saturday and Queens up 4-0 on Medicine Hat Rattlers @ACAC_Sport #ACAC pic.twitter.com/sSYSdMq3ft — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) September 22, 2018

RDC scored twice in the opening 12 minutes of the game and burst out for three more in the second half. The 5-0 win over the Rattlers was a big rebound game for the Queens in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s soccer action.

Last weekend, after starting the season on a high with a win over the Olds College Broncos, the Queens were shutout 5-0 at SAIT.

“Against SAIT we came up short in the second half. We played a great first half. The girls got angry and said let’s play the game. I’m very pleased with how they played and how they worked (Saturday),” said Queens head coach Esad Elkaz.

“The speed of the game started getting there and we started getting more technical and we started finishing.”

With the win, the Queens moved to 3-1 early in the ACAC season.

First-year striker Alisha Coules of Stettler, scored in the 46th and 67th minute for the Queens in the victory Saturday. She was named Player of the Game for her efforts.

“The snow made it a little more difficult. Every game is a learning curve, wins or losses, we take what we learned and we applied it here. Given the weather, I think we did well. We increased the rate of the game in the second half and it showed,” the rookie said.

“Our balls we sent into the right places so I think we’re starting to read each other better than when we first met. The chemistry is building.”

Third-year striker Emilee Kronbauer notched her first of the season in the 10th minute before second-year Haley Nassichuk-Dean potted her second of the season two minutes later.

Red Deer native Emily Richard, a first-year midfielder for the Queens added her second career ACAC goal in the 71st minute.

The Queens are back on the pitch Sunday when they host the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.



