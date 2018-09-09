RDC Queens hockey finish undefeated icebreaker tournament

Queens first-year goalie Nisa Bartlett played against her old team the Central Alberta Amazons on Sunday night at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. Bartlett helped the Queens to a 10-1 victory in the contest. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens earned wins in three of four games over the weekend in their Ice Breaker Tournament at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

They started off the weekend Friday with a 3-3 tie against rival McEwan University Griffins.

Saturday they picked up a pair of wins, a 5-3 victory over the Olds College Broncos and then defeated the SAIT Trojans 3-1.

RDC concluded the weekend Sunday with a 10-1 win over the Central Alberta Amazons, who play in the Alberta Junior Female Hockey League.

“I thought the girls played very well. As we want to get adjusted on this ice surface being a bit bigger and how we move the puck. As a group, they are very coachable and very intelligent. Every game they improved,” Queens head coach Kelly Coulter said.

Fifth-year Queens forward Kaely McMurtry had five goals in the exhibition contest against the Amazons and joked that she hadn’t scored that many times in one game since novice. She added it felt like the entire weekend was a solid building block for the group.

“It was just light. With the linemates and everything, it just clicked. This just solidified everything we had going on the whole weekend,” she said.

Queens forward Mariah McKersie had two goals, while Neisha Germann and Hannah Petrie also scored for RDC Sunday in the win. Chelsey Devloo had the lone Amazons goal.

Queens first-year goalie Nisa Bartlett played for the Amazons last year and is excited to make the jump to RDC this season.

“It was great to see all the old faces. The hockey community is so small and it’s awesome to see them. It’s different playing against them, but being apart of a new team is always great because I’m meeting new people. Hockey is a big part of my life,” she said.

The rookie netminder will have big shoes to fill in net. Barlett and newcomer Karlee Fetch will be tasked with replacing Tracie Kikuchi, the three-year Queens netminder who posted a 1.42 goals against average and .945 save percentage last season. Kikuchi also pitched five shutouts in 2017-18 for the Queens.

Barlett said that after seeing some Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference competition on the weekend her focus will just be to try and get a little bit better each time out on the ice.

“I’m looking forward to improving my game. This league is a higher level than what I’m used to,” she said.

“Always bettering yourself every game. That’s what Kelly reminds us. Try to be better every time you get on the ice and you have to bring stuff up to the next level in this league.”

With the loss of some of Queens’ top scorers from last season, McMurtry along with newcomer Veronika Bucifalova will also be relied on for their offensive touch.

“She’s a very skilled player and she’s enjoying playing with Veronika,” Coulter said of McMurtry.

“We’ve always known that Kaely has the offensive skills. Now, we just want her to play consistently at that level. (Sunday) she had a good game and it was fun to watch.”

RDC will head to Calgary next weekend for a tournament at SAIT, before starting the regular season on Oct. 5 and 6 with a home-and-home against NAIT.

The RDC Kings were in Lethbridge to take on the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns of USports Canada West. The Pronghorns topped the Kings 4-2 and 5-3 on the weekend.



