RDC Queens lose 1-0 in OT to NAIT

One mistake cost the RDC Queens dearly on Sunday against the NAIT Ooks at Kinsmen Arena.

A turnover just over a minute into overtime at their own blueline led to a Megan Leblanc goal and a 1-0 victory for the Ooks in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

“It’s a turnover, bad ice. Maybe trying to do too much with the puck instead of moving it. Nice play by them, nice redirection,” Queens head coach Kelly Coulter said.

It was the second straight game on home ice that the Queens failed to score. RDC goalie Tracie Kikuchi was once again stellar in the loss with 34 saves.

“Tracie held us in it between the pipes. We’ve been very fortunate this year that she gives us an opportunity to win each and every time she plays,” Coulter said.

“Unfortunately our power play and scoring chances when we get them we just aren’t burying them and that’s an area we have to improve on. Some girls have to take some pride in that when you get an opportunity to play on the power play, they have to execute.”

RDC missed on all four power-play opportunities in the game. The Queens generated a few chances 5-on-5, but with only 20 shots in the game, they weren’t able to find the mark.

“Our first period was very good and the second we got hemmed in quite a bit. It just stresses how important faceoffs are it takes a five-man unit win faceoffs. They did a good job in the second period and put us on our heels because they won a lot of faceoffs,” Coulter said.

The Queens are back on home ice Thursday when they host the SAIT Trojans at the Centrium. RDC is 11-5-4 on the year and they have just one win in their last four games with the regular season set to wrap up on Feb. 17.



