RDC Queens soccer pick up another shutout

RDC Queens keeper Erin Gill earned her fifth shutout of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season in a 4-0 win over the Lakeland College Rustlers on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens keeper Erin Gill earned her fifth shutout of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association soccer season in 4-0 victory over the Lakeland College Rustlers Saturday.

Gill, the second-year goalie from Red Deer is just one shutout behind SAIT’s Amy Offredi, who has six.

Haley Nassichuk-Dean was also big in the win with a natural hat trick. The second-year forward scored in the 12th minute, 30th minute and the 66th. Nassichuk-Dean picked up player of the game honour for her efforts. Natasha Salem also notched a tally late for the Queens.

It was redemption for the Queens after the Rustlers earned a 2-2 draw in Red Deer last weekend.

RDC outshot the Rustlers 22-5.

The Queens sit at 6-1-1 for the season after the victory.

They will host the SAIT Trojans in a battle for first place in the ACAC South on Oct. 13 at RDC at 12 p.m.

The Kings also shutout the Rustlers 5-0 on Saturday.

Pedro Humberto Moura notched a pair of goals and earned player of the game honours.

William Arcinegas Sa, Gabriel Fleury de Qu and Matheus Alves also each added a goal.

Austin Langdon earned the shutout in the Kings net.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter