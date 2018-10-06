RDC Queens keeper Erin Gill earned her fifth shutout of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season in a 4-0 win over the Lakeland College Rustlers on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens soccer pick up another shutout

Kings also shutout Rustlers

RDC Queens keeper Erin Gill earned her fifth shutout of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association soccer season in 4-0 victory over the Lakeland College Rustlers Saturday.

Gill, the second-year goalie from Red Deer is just one shutout behind SAIT’s Amy Offredi, who has six.

Haley Nassichuk-Dean was also big in the win with a natural hat trick. The second-year forward scored in the 12th minute, 30th minute and the 66th. Nassichuk-Dean picked up player of the game honour for her efforts. Natasha Salem also notched a tally late for the Queens.

It was redemption for the Queens after the Rustlers earned a 2-2 draw in Red Deer last weekend.

RDC outshot the Rustlers 22-5.

The Queens sit at 6-1-1 for the season after the victory.

They will host the SAIT Trojans in a battle for first place in the ACAC South on Oct. 13 at RDC at 12 p.m.

The Kings also shutout the Rustlers 5-0 on Saturday.

Pedro Humberto Moura notched a pair of goals and earned player of the game honours.

William Arcinegas Sa, Gabriel Fleury de Qu and Matheus Alves also each added a goal.

Austin Langdon earned the shutout in the Kings net.


