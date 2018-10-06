RDC Queens soccer pick up another shutout

RDC Queens keeper Erin Gill earned her fifth shutout of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association soccer season in 4-0 victory over the Lakeland College Rustlers Saturday.
Gill, the second-year goalie from Red Deer is just one shutout behind SAIT’s Amy Offredi, who has six.
Haley Nassichuk-Dean was also big in the win with a natural hat trick. The second-year forward scored in the 12th minute, 30th minute and the 66th. Nassichuk-Dean picked up player of the game honour for her efforts. Natasha Salem also notched a tally late for the Queens.
It was redemption for the Queens after the Rustlers earned a 2-2 draw in Red Deer last weekend.
RDC outshot the Rustlers 22-5.
The Queens sit at 6-1-1 for the season after the victory.
They will host the SAIT Trojans in a battle for first place in the ACAC South on Oct. 13 at RDC at 12 p.m.
The Kings also shutout the Rustlers 5-0 on Saturday.
Pedro Humberto Moura notched a pair of goals and earned player of the game honours.
William Arcinegas Sa, Gabriel Fleury de Qu and Matheus Alves also each added a goal.
Austin Langdon earned the shutout in the Kings net.
