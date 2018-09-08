First-year Queen Alisha Coules battles for the ball with Ambrose University Lions player Melanie Clarkson on Saturday at RDC in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens soccer dominant in home opener

The RDC Queens continued their strong early season play in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference soccer home opener Saturday.

After dominant preseason with four wins, the Queens earned a 4-1 victory over the Ambrose University Lions to kick off the regular season at RDC.

“We have a lot of speed and a lot of improvement from last year. A lot of offence,” said head coach Esad Elkaz.

“A lot of credit to Ambrose, they lost their coach in August and they were still trying. It was a good game. We just dominated the game. When you look at the percentage of possession, it was 85 to 15. Possession doesn’t mean anything if you don’t score and we did that too.”

First-year midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto scored twice in the win, including a penalty kick in the 91st minute.

“I thought it went really well. We worked as a team and made good through balls,” she said.

Fujimoto, from Red Deer, notched her first career ACAC goal in the 21st minute and added it was a solid team victory.

“I think we worked really hard during practice and that helped us succeed today,” Fujimoto added.

Second-year midfielder Teryn Wright of Sherwood Park opened the scoring for RDC in the 13th minute.

The Queens lead 2-0 through the opening 45 minutes and after an Ambrose goal in the 68th minute, Alisha Coules responded for RDC in the 71st.

In the preseason, the Queens scored 14 times and allowed just five goals. In all four wins, the Queens scored three goals or more. Last season, in 10 games they only scored 12 goals.

Next up for the Queens is a trip to Olds to take on the Olds College Broncos on Sept. 15. The following day they’ll take on the SAIT Trojans in Calgary.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

RDC Queens midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto protects the ball from a pair of Ambrose University defenders on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play. The Queens picked up a 4-1 win in their home opener and Fujimoto scored a pair of goals in her ACAC debut. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
VIDEO: Lindsay Thurber Raiders knock off Centennial Coyotes

Just Posted

WATCH: Boston Bruins alumni game coming to Red Deer

The event will raise money for The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

Anonymous 35k donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

WATCH: Red Deerians ‘XPlore’ new sports

XPlore Sport Day was held Saturday at Recreation Park; including Servus Arena

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

SALMON COVE, N.L. — What began as a unique photo opportunity ended… Continue reading

Birthplace doesn’t necessarily guarantee citizenship, feds tell Supreme Court

OTTAWA — International law does not require Canada to give citizenship to… Continue reading

Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

WATERTON, Alta. — Crews battling a wildfire near the U.S. border in… Continue reading

‘The Rascals’ guitarist Gene Cornish collapses on stage

BILLINGS, Mont. — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish… Continue reading

Obama says midterms chance at political ‘sanity’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama says November midterm elections give… Continue reading

Ralph Lauren marks 50th anniversary with Central Park bash

NEW YORK — A 19th-century fountain in Manhattan’s Central Park provided a… Continue reading

Lady Gaga reflects on saying no to record exec who urged her to consider a nose job

TORONTO — Viewers will likely be searching for parallels between Lady Gaga… Continue reading

Hay’s Daze: How much is it to use the bathroom?

As I recall mentioning in your paper last week, I was recently… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month