RDC Queens soccer dominant in home opener

First-year Queen Alisha Coules battles for the ball with Ambrose University Lions player Melanie Clarkson on Saturday at RDC in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens continued their strong early season play in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference soccer home opener Saturday.

After dominant preseason with four wins, the Queens earned a 4-1 victory over the Ambrose University Lions to kick off the regular season at RDC.

“We have a lot of speed and a lot of improvement from last year. A lot of offence,” said head coach Esad Elkaz.

“A lot of credit to Ambrose, they lost their coach in August and they were still trying. It was a good game. We just dominated the game. When you look at the percentage of possession, it was 85 to 15. Possession doesn’t mean anything if you don’t score and we did that too.”

First-year midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto scored twice in the win, including a penalty kick in the 91st minute.

“I thought it went really well. We worked as a team and made good through balls,” she said.

Fujimoto, from Red Deer, notched her first career ACAC goal in the 21st minute and added it was a solid team victory.

“I think we worked really hard during practice and that helped us succeed today,” Fujimoto added.

Second-year midfielder Teryn Wright of Sherwood Park opened the scoring for RDC in the 13th minute.

The Queens lead 2-0 through the opening 45 minutes and after an Ambrose goal in the 68th minute, Alisha Coules responded for RDC in the 71st.

In the preseason, the Queens scored 14 times and allowed just five goals. In all four wins, the Queens scored three goals or more. Last season, in 10 games they only scored 12 goals.

Next up for the Queens is a trip to Olds to take on the Olds College Broncos on Sept. 15. The following day they’ll take on the SAIT Trojans in Calgary.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter