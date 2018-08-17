RDC Queens Soccer has plenty to prove in 2018

RDC Queens soccer striker Nicole Phillps (17) embraces her teammates after her notching a hat trick last season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The RDC Queens are hoping some fresh faces will bring a few more wins in 2018.

The Queens have 11 first-year players on their roster for the upcoming Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season and head coach Esad Elkaz believes that will be key to success this year.

“I always set up high expectations for the team. I changed my philosophy a little bit, I don’t just want to build a team, I want to build a program that will make us proud. Kids are seeing the changes and responding to that,” said the second-year coach.

Some of the new names include Abbi Galloway, Emily Richard, Alisha Coules, Ashley Thompson, Kyla Nesseth, Lexi Kowalchuk, Mikayla Fujimoto, Taylor Pankiw.

“We have a lot of new girls, but a very talented group. A lot of girls who graduated from the U18 (Red Deer) Renegades program,” Elkaz said.

With a 4-3-3 style on the pitch, the Queens head coach is also looking for more of an attack up front for a team that scored just 12 goals in 10 games in 2017. Three of those came in the final contest of the year.

Along with national championship experience from a few players, The Queens also added two ACAC transfers in Natalie Frenette from McEwan and Emilee Kronbauer from Keyano College. Queens goalie Emily Gill is back in the fold this year.

Elkaz also hopes his seven returning players can also provide a balance and help improve on the 3-4-3 record last season that had them on the outside of the playoff picture.

Bronwyn Pfeifle, Haley Nassichuk-Dean, Jaden Humphrey, Kayla Yeo, Tasha Saleem and Teryn Wright are all back with the team in 2018. Defensive tandem Chelsea Webster and Krysten Strand have moved on after playing their fifth-year last season.

Elkaz said one thing he’s noticed early on in training, is the team’s drive to succeed this year.

“This year they are working so hard. Even without practice. They are organizing themselves and they are doing stuff without coaches,” he said.

“They want to do it. They want to succeed and that’s very important. Work ethic for everyone is just unbelievable. Very talented group.”

The Queens will hit the pitch on Aug. 25 when they square off with The King’s University Eagles. On Aug. 26, they’ll play the University of Alberta-Augusta and the Keyano College Huskies.

They will kick off the regular season on at home on Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. against the Ambrose University Lions.



