RDC Queens soccer lose at ACAC Women’s Soccer Championship

The RDC Queens came up short at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championships.

RDC lost their quarter-final match in Calgary 4-1 to the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder.

The Thunder came out fast, scoring twice in the first half and the Queens could not find a rhythm.

In the second half, Paige Martin scored to extend the lead for the Thunder in the 69th minute.

Second-year Queens defender Natasha Saleem scored in the 72nd minute, but the Thunder added another goal late to clinch the victory.

Late Thursday, three Queens were named ACAC South Division All-Conference players. Teryn Wright, keeper Erin Gill and midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto received the honour.


