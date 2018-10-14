RDC Queens soccer win final home game over Olds College Broncos

The RDC Queens did just enough to win in their final Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference home game of the season Sunday.

Deadlocked at one midway through the second half against the Olds College Broncos, Teryn Wright finally broke through for the Queens.

Wright, a second-year midfielder from Sherwood Park struck from just outside the penalty area in the 68th minute to give RDC a 2-1 victory over the Broncos.

“I knew we needed to get another one so I was just trying to give it 11o per cent,” she said.

“I think really in the last 20 minutes we came together as a team and said we all need this. It was just the connection with the girls was better and that’s how I scored.”

The win pushed the Queens to 7-2-1 on the year. A 4-2 loss Saturday to SAIT means the Queens will have to battle for second in the ACAC South division.

“I think they put 110 per cent effort in (Saturday), (Sunday) was okay. It was laid back and it was a slow start,” said Queens head coach Esad Alkaz.

“We tried different subs and put people in different spots, to see if we could get that spark and we found the spark in Rebecca McBride… the last 20 minutes we dominated the game. Before that, it was anyone’s game.”

Haley Nassichuk-Dean opened the scoring for RDC in the 19th minute but just before halftime Felicia Rodney scored for the Broncos to tie the game at one. Wright said the first half wasn’t their best, so they wanted to make sure they showed a better push in the second.

“In the first half we knew we weren’t playing our best and we were frustrated,” she said.

“We all know each other so well, we found out what the problem was and then in the second half it showed, we took what we learned at halftime and brought it to the field.”

First-year defender Rebecca McBride was player of the game for RDC.

Saturday, the Queens hung with the SAIT for a half but weren’t able to stick with the Trojans for 90 minutes.

Tied 2-2 at halftime on Saturday afternoon, the Trojans scored twice in the final 45 minutes to remain undefeated in ACAC soccer.

Queens first-year striker Emily Richard scored for RDC at the five-minute mark but Deanna Kuan responded for the Trojans 10 minutes later.

Jamie McPhearson opened up a 2-1 lead for the Trojans in the 24th minute. Only three minutes later, Wright scored for RDC to tie the game.

Kuan and Sage Meyers scores for SAIT in the second half.

Queens keeper Erin Gill was player of the game.

Sunday was the regular season home game for the Queens. They will conclude the ACAC season with a trip south to take on the Lethbridge College Kodiaks and the Medicine Hat Rattlers on Oct. 20 and 21.



