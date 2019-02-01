RDC Queens forward Kaitlan Linnell tries to fire a shot past Olds College Broncos defender Taeya Nicol in the first period of Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens top Olds College Broncos 3-1

The RDC Queens got the job done against their Central Alberta rival.

After a tough shootout loss in Olds Thursday, the Queens showed some determination at home in a 3-1 victory over the Broncos in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey play Friday.

“I thought we played a much smarter game (Friday),” said Queens head coach Kelly Coulter.

“I thought (Thursday) we worked hard but not overly smart in terms of having a short bench and taking shifts that were too long and changes on the wrong side. We were a much smarter team and worked just as hard.”

Jenessa Fournier notched her first career ACAC goal late in the second period before Broncos forward Danielle Corrigan tied the game early in the third. She was player of the game for her efforts in the contest.

“She’s had two really strong offensive games. She’s a kid that we know is skilled and simple thing. She went to the net and got rewarded,” Coulter added.

Midway through the final frame, Kaitlan Linnell scored the game-winning goal on the power play and Sydnee Decorby notched an empty netter to seal the victory.

It was the third straight weekend the Queens have earned three out of four points and Coulter said his group just continues to battle despite missing some key players to injury in the second half and playing with a short bench.

“It feels like the last three weekends have been playoff style hockey. It’s a little more physical and tighter checking. Just take care of themselves and no one is coming to help us,” Coulter said.

The Queens will host the McEwan University Griffins on Feb. 8 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC Queens win five-set match over SAIT
Next story
Lethbridge Hurricanes roll over Red Deer Rebels

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read