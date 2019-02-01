RDC Queens top Olds College Broncos 3-1

RDC Queens forward Kaitlan Linnell tries to fire a shot past Olds College Broncos defender Taeya Nicol in the first period of Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens got the job done against their Central Alberta rival.

After a tough shootout loss in Olds Thursday, the Queens showed some determination at home in a 3-1 victory over the Broncos in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey play Friday.

“I thought we played a much smarter game (Friday),” said Queens head coach Kelly Coulter.

“I thought (Thursday) we worked hard but not overly smart in terms of having a short bench and taking shifts that were too long and changes on the wrong side. We were a much smarter team and worked just as hard.”

Jenessa Fournier notched her first career ACAC goal late in the second period before Broncos forward Danielle Corrigan tied the game early in the third. She was player of the game for her efforts in the contest.

“She’s had two really strong offensive games. She’s a kid that we know is skilled and simple thing. She went to the net and got rewarded,” Coulter added.

Midway through the final frame, Kaitlan Linnell scored the game-winning goal on the power play and Sydnee Decorby notched an empty netter to seal the victory.

It was the third straight weekend the Queens have earned three out of four points and Coulter said his group just continues to battle despite missing some key players to injury in the second half and playing with a short bench.

“It feels like the last three weekends have been playoff style hockey. It’s a little more physical and tighter checking. Just take care of themselves and no one is coming to help us,” Coulter said.

The Queens will host the McEwan University Griffins on Feb. 8 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



