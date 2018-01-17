RDC Queens volleyball outside hitter Miranda Dawe is closing in on 100 career regular season kills and could crack the mark this weekend on the road against Briercrest. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens volleyball standout Miranda Dawe closing in on ACAC milestone

Miranda Dawe has been a model of consistency for the RDC Queens volleyball team and she’s closing in on a historic mark because of it.

The fifth-year outside hitter from Grande Prairie, with a little luck this weekend could be just the fifth Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference player ever to reach 1000 regular season kills for their career.

Dawe currently sits at 973 and in her last five matches has averaged just over 12 kills, so the 1000 mark is within reach during a two-game road trip to Briercrest College on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s so exciting – to bring that recognition to RDC,” Dawe said.

“In my first two years I knew I would stay at RDC, but then afterwards I didn’t think I would stay for much longer. It’s great that I can show how great the coaching and the girls are. Everything as a collective that’s made me successful.”

In her first two seasons, the Kinesiology and Sport Studies major was part of back-to-back national championships and that according to Queens head coach Chris Wandler was a huge part of her development.

Wandler says the milestone is a testament to the type of player that Dawe has been over the last several seasons at RDC.

This year, in particular, the head coach said Dawe has been able to elevate her game and be a major weapon on offense for the Queens.

“It gives everybody some confidence,” Wandler said.

“Along with a few veterans, she’s a key piece of what we need to get to that next level, having her firing gives everybody that extra little bit of confidence to go for it and take a bit of risk because she’s putting the ball away.”

Dawe is third in the ACAC in Kills Per Set with 3.27 and third overall with 183 this season. But more importantly, Wandler added the veteran has improved other parts of her game to help the team grow as a whole.

“I think she’s realized she doesn’t have to be perfect every night,” he said.

“All four phases (blocking, hitting, digging and passing) don’t have to be perfect for her to make an impact. The last few weekends, all those phases have been put together.”

On top of her individual success, Miranda is enjoying the ride this year with her little sister on board, Katrina, a second-year player at RDC. The younger Dawe is starting to find her footing as an effective ACAC player. Katrina entered the spotlight in a big way for the first time on Jan. 12, when she had a game-high and career-high 14 kills.

“It’s fun, I look across the court and I see her and this is someone who I’m really close with and we’re just really enjoying our time doing really well together,” Katrina said.

The elder Dawe is hoping her sister can carry on the family tradition at RDC.

“Oh it’s so exciting,” Miranda said.

“I want to her to be super successful just like me. I know my experience here has been nothing but great. When I see her on the court, it’s like flashbacks to me. I think she can be better than I am.”


