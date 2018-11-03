The RDC Queens won their second match in a row against the Medicine Hat College Rattlers in Alberta Colleges Athletic Association Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens volleyball win second straight over Rattlers

Kings get back in the win column

The RDC Queens bested the Medicine Hat College Rattlers for the second straight day Saturday.

After losing five of their first six games to start the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season, RDC beat the Rattlers in back-to-back matches at home on the weekend. They took the match Saturday three sets to one (25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19).

Third-year outsider hitter Britt Davis lead the way for the Queens with 15 kills, while first-year players Emma Holmes and Alexandria Greenshields had 10 each. Fourth-year Jade Van Dyke finished the game with 11 kills.

The Queens also had nine service aces in the match and rookie setter Natalie Bloemen had 31 assists in the win.

Queens libero Kaylee Domoney was player of the game and Shaya Suchy was recognized for the Rattlers.

The RDC Kings also knocked off the Rattlers in four sets (23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14).

After falling in a tight first set, RDC rolled to clinch the match victory.

Fifth-year Kings outside hitter Regan Father continues his assault on the ACAC with a game-high 37 kills. Ben Holmes chipped in nine.

Fathers leads the ACAC with 5.75 kills per set this season. Over six matches, he has 138 kills.

Both the Kings and Queens will host the Olds College Broncos on Nov. 9.


