RDC Queens volleyball win sixth straight match to end ACAC regular season

The RDC Queens finished the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference regular season on a high.

They swept the Lethbridge College Kodiaks with relative ease in three sets Saturday (25-14, 25-13, 25-15) on the road.

It was the sixth straight match win for the Queens and 15th in the last 18 matches. That streak pushed them into second in the ACAC South.

Third-year libero Kaylee Domoney was player-of-the-game for RDC with 15 digs. Erin Neufeldt led the Queens with 11 kills, while third-year outside hitter Katrina Dawe chipped in eight. Rookies Ali Greenshields and Emma Holmes had seven each.

The ACAC Women’s Volleyball Championship gets underway Feb. 21 in Calgary at Ambrose University.


