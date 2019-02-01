RDC Queens outside hitter Britt Davis was honoured as a graduating player after the match on Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens win five-set match over SAIT

The RDC Queens managed some late-match heroics against the SAIT Trojans.

Trailing 14-13 in the fifth set, the Queens came back to win 17-15 and take the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s volleyball match in five sets (25-22, 24-26, 27-25, 20-25, 17-15).

It was a see-saw battle all match long as both teams showed glimpses of their full potential but it was the Queens who found a little extra magic at the end.

“Started off in the first set, it was pretty choppy. We called our first time out and said this is the type of match it is,” said Queens coach Chris Wandler.

“We need to possess the ball and control our side. I thought we did that going into set two. We just played at a consistent level and I don’t think we doubted our ability to bring ourselves into the match.”

With the win, the Queens improved to 13-8 on the year and at 26 points, also clinched a playoff spot.

“We’ve been playing that style of gritty volleyball for a while now. Compared to where we were in November, we were a wee bit nervous. We’re easing into that style and not worried about the opponent. We’re very calm, cool and collected,” Wandler said.

Queens outside hitter Erin Neufeldt, playing against her former team, shone in the match Friday and was player of the game for RDC. She finished with 18 kills and seven digs and is starting to realize her capabilities as a Queen.

“She’s continuing to grow. Coming into the program, she never saw a lot of court time at SAIT. She was behind a couple really good power hitters and passing wasn’t her forte coming in,” Wandler noted.

“She’s a physical kid who can hit the ball a ton. The passing is why she’s on the court. She’s earned her way and she’s worked really hard at that. Eighteen kills against her old team, that’s gotta be pretty gratifying.”

The night was also special for Queens outside hitter Britt Davis, who is graduating and will attend University of Regina next year to play and continue her studies. Wandler said Davis has been a strong contributor to the Queens since the day she arrived.

“Her best interest is always with others and her teammates. She’s a very valuable piece that way,” Wandler said.

“She’s doing a phenomenal job. She does whatever the team needs.”

Davis, who had 15 kills in her final home match at RDC added that she will no doubt miss being a Queen and said her teammates helped make the experience memorable.

“My last three years, it’s my family now. It’s sad to leave this place. I’m excited to go play in Regina and continue my journey,” she said.

“Meeting Jade (Van Dyke) and McKenna (Olson) and winning bronze at provincials two years in a row was a huge memory.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Capitals beat Flames without Ovechkin to end 7-game skid
Next story
RDC Queens top Olds College Broncos 3-1

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read