RDC Queens win national golf title, Shaye Leidenius earns individual silver

RDC Queens third-year golfer Shaye Leidenius won silver at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships in Medicine Hat. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

RDC Queens Golf made history this week in Medicine Hat.

The ladies captured Women’s Team gold Friday at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships at Desert Blume Golf Club, the first national golf title for RDC.

Previously, the best finish for the Queens was back-to-back bronze in 2007 and 2008.

Trophies for CCAA Nationals at Desert Blume to be handed out shortly. #MedHat Men’s: Laurent Desmarchais

Women’s: Emily Romancew

Men’s Team: Boomerang d’A-L

Women’s Team: Red Deer College pic.twitter.com/mc8tCpJ68h — Scott Roblin (@CHATTVRoblin) October 19, 2018

RDC ended the week with a 625 total, plus-49 for the four-day event. They topped their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference rival, the Medicine Hat Rattlers by 16 strokes to earn gold.

Shaye Leidenius, a third-year golfer from Ponoka led the Queens earned silver and finished with a 16-over-par 304, just six strokes back of gold medalist Emily Romancew of the John Abbott Islanders. Leidenius fired a two-over 74 on Friday to close out the week and the second place finish.

Queens first-year golfer Chloe Sies also had a fantastic final round. Her three-over-par 75 on Friday was her best of the week and propelled the Melville, Sask. native into sixth place for the tournament.

Bradie Ouelette-Pillman was consistent all week but struggled in the final round. The second-year Queen from Innisfail finished alone in 16th with a plus-61.

The RDC Men’s team finished in ninth place overall. Darin Bertschi was their top player in 37th place with a four-day total of 307. First-year Chase Broderson of Lacombe finished in 45th, Gaige Weseen was 48th and Logan Hill was 50th. Hill had a strong final round score of 73 on Friday.

More to come.



