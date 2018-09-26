RDC Queens midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto was the RDC Athlete of the Week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC soccer players named Athletes of the Week

RDC Kings and Queens continue to collect accolades on the pitch.

Earlier this week, Queens midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto and Kings midfielder Matheus Alves were named RDC Athletes of the Week.

Fujimoto, a first-year Queen from Red Deer helped the club to a 5-0 shutout over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers and also played strong in a 1-0 victory over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

Her leadership and strong work ethic helped the Queens move into second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference south standings. They have a 4-1-0 record on the season and will play Friday at Ambrose University before they host the Lakeland College Rustlers on Sunday.

Alves was crucial to the Kings’ success on the weekend. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil native scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers and created several chances in a 3-2 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. He was a nuisance for opposing defenders all weekend with his speed and skill. The Kings will also Friday at Ambrose University before they host the Lakeland College Rustlers on Sunday.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A look at NHL coaches and GM potentially on the hot seat in 2018-19

Just Posted

Blackfalds holds cannabis bylaws open house Oct. 2

Proposed changes to bylaws will be discussed

Updated: RDC announces new applied arts degree

Four-year Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment to start September 2019

Winter Games announces entertainers coming to Red Deer

Get ready for 52° North Music and Cultural Festival

Improvements coming to Lacombe Regional Airport

Lacombe city council awards contract

A busy weekend for Ponoka RCMP

Railway maintenance vehicle was stolen, among other crimes

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Mural unveiled by Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students were commissioned to do a mural… Continue reading

Barack Obama takes swipe at Trump’s attitude on environment

OSLO — Former U.S. President Barack Obama took a swipe at President… Continue reading

NEB names three-member panel to conduct Trans Mountain expansion review

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has named the panel that will… Continue reading

Some police forces question roadside marijuana impairment gauge

VANCOUVER — Some Canadian police forces are hesitant to use a federally… Continue reading

Alberta city’s cartoon cannabis spokesman up in smoke after parental backlash

LEDUC, Alta. — Buddy has gone up in smoke. The official cartoon… Continue reading

Canada’s ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ parental leave coming three months early, in March

OTTAWA — Soon-to-be-parents will be able to access extra weeks of leave… Continue reading

Air Canada pilots say near collision should prompt Ottawa to address pilot fatigue

TORONTO — The union representing Air Canada pilots says a near-collision at… Continue reading

Trump says new NAFTA a get-out-of-jail card on 232 tariffs, Trudeau suggests

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave Canada’s NAFTA-talks nemesis… Continue reading

Most Read