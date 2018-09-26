RDC soccer players named Athletes of the Week

RDC Queens midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto was the RDC Athlete of the Week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings and Queens continue to collect accolades on the pitch.

Earlier this week, Queens midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto and Kings midfielder Matheus Alves were named RDC Athletes of the Week.

Fujimoto, a first-year Queen from Red Deer helped the club to a 5-0 shutout over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers and also played strong in a 1-0 victory over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

Her leadership and strong work ethic helped the Queens move into second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference south standings. They have a 4-1-0 record on the season and will play Friday at Ambrose University before they host the Lakeland College Rustlers on Sunday.

Alves was crucial to the Kings’ success on the weekend. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil native scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers and created several chances in a 3-2 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. He was a nuisance for opposing defenders all weekend with his speed and skill. The Kings will also Friday at Ambrose University before they host the Lakeland College Rustlers on Sunday.



