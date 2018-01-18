Rebecca Quinn goes third overall in NWSL draft, highest Canadian ever taken

PHILADELPHIA — Duke defender-midfielder Rebecca Quinn became the highest Canadian ever taken in the NWSL draft when she went third overall to the Washington Spirit on Thursday.

The Spirit also had the first overall pick, taking U.S. international midfielder Andi Sullivan of Stanford. The Boston Breakers selected South Carolina forward Savanna McCaskill second.

The Spirit had traded up to get the third pick, sending Canadian international forward Lindsay Agnew and the sixth pick to Houston. They then used the third pick on Quinn, a 22-year-old from Toronto who has won 33 caps for Canada.

Sky Blue FC traded with Houston to get the No. 6 pick, taking West Virginia defender Amandine Pierre-Louis. The 22-year-old from Montreal has represented Canada at the under-17 and under-20 level.

Canadians Nkem Ezurike and Janine Beckie had been the highest Canadians taken, going eighth in the 2014 and 2016 drafts, respectively.

Also Friday, the Seattle Reign traded veteran Canadian international midfielder Diana Matheson to Utah Royals FC for defender Yael Averbuch and the 25th pick in the draft. She joins fellow Canadian Desiree Scott at the new Utah team.

The 33-year-old Matheson, a native of Oakville, Ont., who has won 191 caps for Canada, missed the 2017 NWSL season while recovering from a knee injury. She previously played 67 games for Washington from 2013 to 2016.

Previous story
Impact sign Canadian right back Michael Petrasso report says Diallo to sign
Next story
Bouchard joins Raonic on sidelines of Australian Open

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer teacher engages students with “cool” science experiments

On Thursday, he made fire dance to the beat of the music

Dumping old fridges at Red Deer landfill will cost more starting March 1

New $25 fee is on cost-recovery basis

Bower Place gets okay to redevelop

Red Deer municipal planning commission approves plans

Central Alberta Theatre takes on a show about two cops, three crooks, eight doors and a comedy of errors

When an attempt to catch an embezzling mayor goes awry, it ends… Continue reading

Concerns raised about ice-cream-eating bear at drive-thru in Innisfail

Concerns are being raised about a video of a Kodiak bear from… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana in the Workplace information luncheon held in Red Deer

Central Alberta businesses need to prepare for the legalization of marijuana. That… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month