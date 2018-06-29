Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev was picked 31st overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals last week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels’ Alexeyev soaking up the pro hockey life at Washington Capitals Development Camp

The first round pick hopes he can wear a Capitals jersey in the near future

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev is still living on cloud nine.

The Russian blueliner had a dream come true last Friday when he was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.

That night he got a FaceTime from one of his hockey heroes, the great Alexander Ovechkin. Alexeyev remembers watching his highlights as a kid and said he can’t wait to suit up alongside other fellow Capitals’ Russian players Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

“Someone gave me a phone, and there was Ovie’s face. I was so happy. He was just a nice guy. (He) congratulated me,” Alexeyev recalled from draft night.

“I was watching highlights of him (as a kid) and playing PlayStation as him. Same thing with Kuzy (Kuznetsov) and Orlov. Watching them play in the World Juniors when they won and how they played in the NHL. Now it’s pleasure to be here because one day I’m going to meet them.”

For now, the 18-year-old has been soaking up the professional hockey life at Capitals Development Camp, where he’s already had an impact. He said he’s learned more about how to elevate his defensive game on the ice from the Capitals’ coaches, as well as better exercise habits and nutrition.

He can’t seem to wipe the wide and infectious smile from his face and even scored an overtime goal to win a 3-on-3 mini-tournament at camp – as the legend just keeps growing for the happy-go-lucky teen.

“We played six games, half ice. We were in the final and I scored in overtime. Just a breakaway and put it five-hole,” Alexeyev said.

“It (has been) amazing. I’m still happy with my smile. It hasn’t went away. It’s a nice team here and nice people all around. I feel like a pro. It’s nice to be here.”

The happy moments were few and far between throughout the 2017-2018 WHL season. He only played 45 games this season in his second year in the WHL. He was effective and efficient in the games he did play, with seven goals and 30 assists. Still, he wasn’t sure if that was enough to get him picked in the first round.

Alexeyev missed time with an upper-body injury, a broken finger and almost three weeks in late January when his mother passed away in Russia.

The later was something that weighed on the defender even when he returned to Red Deer. He said on draft night, when he was finally picked with the last selection in the first round by the Capitals, he felt that weight lifted just for a few moments in the rush of it all.

“I just feel like it’s so much easier now. I feel like I deserve it from the stuff I’ve been through. Big weight off my shoulders and started being happy for myself and for my family who helped me on my way to this dream,” Alexeyev said.

“(My mom) would be happy to see me in a Washington Capitals jersey and I wish she was there at the draft and saw me being happy. She would be happy, too.”

Alexeyev will return to St. Petersburg when development camp finishes and spend some time with his family. He plans on training in California this summer, then will head to Capitals Rookie Camp in the fall. From there he hopes that one day soon he’ll be contributing to a Washington Stanley Cup run and eventually hoist the NHL’s most prestigious trophy, like Ovechkin did earlier this summer.

“It’s just my dream come true. I’ve been dreaming about this since I first stepped on the ice. About the NHL and now I’m here. I’m just happy,” he said.


