Rebels and Raiders clash in battle of red-hot teams

The Red Deer Rebels don’t have to look far for something to be thankful for this weekend.

They’ve won four games in a row and are one of the hottest team’s in the WHL with a 4-2 record. As of Friday, they had the league’s top point producer in Brandon Hagel (13 points in six games) and one of the top defencemen in Alex Alexeyev (nine points in six games).

“Everyone is playing the role they need to be playing. When that’s happening with our team, we’re a really good, solid hockey team,” said Hagel.

Veteran winger Jeff de Wit is scorching hot with four goals in his last two games and earned first star honours in each of those contests.

Red Deer sits second in the Central division with eight points and are in the top five overall. The power play has scored eight times in 26 games and is operating at 30.8 per cent.

“If they’re competitive and they’re courageous every night, they’re going to develop,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“That does start with our older players. They have to be your best players. They have done a real good job with their leadership. The group has been really good and we just need to continue to move forward that way.”

One of the only teams playing better than Red Deer right now? The Prince Albert Raiders, who will put their 6-0 undefeated record on the line Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Centrium.

Prince Albert has 29 goals for and just 12 against and they also have centre Noah Gregor back in the lineup.

Gregor had two assists in his first game back in the WHL, after the San Jose Sharks draft pick was sent back to the Raiders.

Right winger Brett Leason has put up three goals and seven assists, while Parker Kelly leads the team with four goals. Goalie Ian Scott has been a brick wall.

The fourth-round selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017 has a minuscule 1.60 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in five victories this season.

In the other net, Rebels’ netminder Ethan Anders has been no slouch. Anders is 3-2 on the season, with a 3.64 goals against average and a.906 save percentage.

The Pilot Butte, Sask. native has made at least 30 saves in five of his six starts and 39 or more in two of those.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium.



