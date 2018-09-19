Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev draws assist in Capitals preseason game

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev is making a good first impression in Washington.

The 18-year-old had one assist in 16 minutes of ice time in the Capitals preseason opener against the Boston Bruins Tuesday. Washington dropped the game 5-2.

Alexeyev drew the first assist on a Riley Barber goal, 4:41 into the first period. Off the rush, Travis Boyd found Alexeyev at the point and the Rebels defender fired a shot on net that was redirected in by Barber.

The Russian rearguard also played nearly two minutes of ice time on the penalty kill and had two blocked shots for the Capitals in the loss. He was also on the ice for a Bruins goal late in the second period.

Alexeyev, the Capitals first round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft was paired with Connor Hobbs for most of the game. It was the first game on home ice for Washington since they won the Stanley Cup Final.

The Rebels defenceman was returned to Red Deer on Wednesday.

The Dallas Stars also returned fellow Rebels defenceman Dawson Barteaux back to Red Deer after training camp on Wednesday.


