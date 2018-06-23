Rebels defenceman Dawson Barteaux goes to Dallas Stars in NHL Draft

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Dawson Barteaux was picked by the Dallas Stars in the NHL Entry Draft on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

A second Red Deer Rebels defenceman was selected on day two of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas.

Dawson Barteaux, a second-year defender for the Rebels was picked in the sixth round, 168th overall by the Dallas Stars.

What a day. Thank you @DallasStars for this great opportunity and a dream come true! — Dawson Barteaux (@24Barteaux) June 23, 2018

Barteaux, a native of Foxwarren, Man. notched three goals and 29 assists in 64 games this year for Red Deer.

He was acquired by the Rebels at the 2017 WHL Trade Deadline in the Josh Mahura trade.

The six-foot-one, 176-pound rearguard played bigger minutes as the season progressed and ended the season with three power-play goals. He also had three assists in five playoff games.

He was originally a first round, 14th overall pick by the Regina Pats in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

Barteaux was originally ranked 133 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

