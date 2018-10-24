HIGHLIGHTS: Rebels downed 4-1 by Medicine Hat Tigers

Tigers 4 Rebels 1

A slow start and a hot goalie halted the Red Deer Rebels win streak at three games.

Medicine Hat Tigers goalie Mads Sogaard made 30 saves and the home side scored three power-play goals to down the Rebels 4-1.

“We didn’t come out with the jump that we normally have and when you’re playing a division rival, you have to execute in all aspects. You have to show up on time and we didn’t show up until 10 minutes into the first,” said Rebels assistant coach Brad Flynn.

“There isn’t an excuse for a slow start in this league. We know that they are coming out to win at home and get off on the right foot. We didn’t match their intensity and their focus. We have to get better at that if we want to continue to win games like we did to start the year.”

It was just the second regulation loss in the last 11 games for the Rebels.

Tigers defenceman Cole Clayton buried his first of the year eight minutes into the first period before the Rebels even registered a shot on goal.

Forward Tyler Preziuso then tipped in a Ryan Jevne shot on the power play after Rebels captain Reese Johnson took a hooking minor late in the opening frame.

Red Deer had just four shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Rebels defenceman Jacob Herauf was given a double-minor for boarding with three seconds left in the first and it cost Red Deer early in the second.

Off the half-wall just 38 seconds into the second period, James Hamblin buried his eighth of the season to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Red Deer started to push back as the second period progressed and with just under two minutes left in the period, Jeff de Wit notched his seventh goal of the year. Bradon Hagel and Alex Alexeyev each assisted on the goal and both extended individual point streaks to four games.

Soogard turned aside 12 Red Deer shots in the second and another 14 in the third to earn his fourth win of the season and remain undefeated in regulation.

“He’s a big goalie and we had our opportunities,” said Flynn.

“We have to get hungrier and direct more shots to the net and get in the paint area and pay the price. I thought tonight, we gave him a lot of opportunities to make saves without traffic or anyone crashing the net.”

Johnson took a boarding penalty with the Rebels already shorthanded in the third and 11 seconds into the two-man advantage, Bryan Lockner tipped a shot past Byron Fancy. It was the third power-play goal on five opportunities for the Tigers.

“It just comes down to getting back to our details and having a higher compete level,” Flynn said.

“A couple goals were scored from net-front tap-ins and we gotta make sure we eliminate the man and the puck.”

With the win, the Tigers (7-6-0-1) trail the Rebels (8-4-1-0) by just two points for top spot in the WHL Central Division.

Sogaard, Hamblin and Lockner were the three stars.

The Rebels will host the Saskatoon Blades on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Centrium, before starting a five-game road swing on Sunday.



