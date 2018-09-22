Rebels drop home opener to Oil Kings

Edmonton Oil Kings taps a puck past Red Deer Rebels goalie Ethan Anders in the third period of the Rebels home opener on Saturday night at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Edmonton Oil Kings were simply better than the Red Deer Rebels for the second night in a row Saturday.

After winning the WHL season opener 4-2 Friday in Edmonton, the Oil Kings finished off the home-and-home in Red Deer with a dominant 4-1 win over the Rebels.

“I said at the start of the year we are going to have a young team and we’re going to have some growing pains through this,” said Rebels GM/ head coach Brent Sutter after the home opener Saturday.

“(Edmonton) have six (WHL) first round draft picks on their team and some high picks. They have a pretty darn good hockey team. They have great speed and play the game quick. I thought our pace was better than the last game. We moved our feet a lot better and our puck movement was better. We just have to continue to work.”

Sutter said appreciated the effort of his group in front more than 5,000 fans packed in the Centrium, but they just weren’t able to do enough to win.

“I thought it was a much better game than (Friday), but you have to score goals,” Sutter said.

“The goals they got were hockey sense plays with our coverage and stuff that we need to be better at. It’s going to be a process. We have a lot of work to do with these young kids. You get caught up with it too much and where our youth is. We have to work with them and continue to make them better.

“I was not disappointed with our effort, I thought we competed hard.”

Trey Fix-Wolanksy opened the scoring on the power play for the Oil Kings in the first. David Kope zipped a cross-crease pass to Fix-Wolanksy and the winger tapped it past Ethan Anders.

The Columbus Blue Jackets 2018 seventh-round pick had three assists in the opener Friday and was a beast again Saturday with two points.

Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev tied the game at one with five and half minutes left in the frame.

He scored in both games of the home-and-home on the weekend. The Russian rearguard blasted a point shot that bounced off the post and off the back of Oil Kings goalie Dylan Myskiw and in. Red Deer native Jeff de Wit also picked up an assist on the goal.

De Wit was moved onto a line with Brandon Hagel and Oleg Zaytsev for most of the game after Chris Douglas started on the top unit.

“Just to give that line some size. Jeff was moving his feet and he was skating. Just give them a little bit more power,” Sutter added.

Early in the second, Vince Loschiavo burned the Rebels for the third time in two days to make it 2-1. Loschiavo was sent in all alone by Fix-Wolansky and he slid a backhand along the ice past Anders. It was his third goal of the home-and-home.

Rebels veteran Brandon Hagel was stopped on a breakaway late in the second with a chance to tie the game.

Zach Smith had another opportunity and appeared to tie the game for Red Deer early in the third. The goal was called off because it was put in with a high stick.

Edmonton pulled ahead 3-1 with 4:19 left in the game when Kope tapped a loose puck past Anders at the side of the net.

The Rebels had a number of chances with the extra attacker late in the game but couldn’t beat Myskiw.

Anders was also solid for Red Deer in the loss with 31 saves on 34 shots.

“I thought he played solid. (Friday) he was exceptional and (Saturday) he was solid again. We have to have goaltending,” Sutter said.

The Rebels also waived overage defenceman Colin Paradis on the weekend.

Red Deer will host the Calgary Hitmen on Sept. 28.



Red Deer Rebels forward Jeff de Wit tries to tuck a breakaway past Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Dylan Myskiw on Saturday night in the Rebels home opener at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)