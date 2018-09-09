Rebels drop preseason contest to Lethbridge in OT

The Red Deer Rebels were ousted in overtime for the second straight preseason game on Saturday in Wainwright.

More than 2,000 fans packed into the Peace Memorial Multiplex to watch Red Deer take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and they were treated to a thriller.

It was the Hurricanes that eventually broke through in the extra frame when Logan Barlage beat Rebels netminder Byron Fancy to close out the 4-3 victory.

Fancy split the goaltending duties with Ethan Anders and made 20 saves on 22 shots in the game. Anders turned aside 13 shots in his 30 minutes and 13 seconds of action.

Noah Boyko opened the scoring for the Hurricanes just past the halfway point of the first period, before Zak Smith notched his first of the preseason for the Rebels to tie the game at one.

Hurricanes forward Zachary Cox buried early in the second, but again the Rebels clawed back. Red Deer native Josh Tarzwell added his second of the preseason on the power play to tie the game again.

Early in the third, 17-year-old forward Alex Morozoff found the mark on the man-advantage to put the Rebels ahead 3-2. Red Deer finished the game 2-for-7 on the power play.

Hurricanes forward Adam Hall pulled the Hurricanes even with just under two minutes left in the third before Barlage won the game in overtime.

Rebels forward Chris Douglas finished the game with two assists.

Forward Dallon Melin, 16, acquired from the Victoria Royals last week also dressed for the Rebels Saturday. He was picked up sept. 4 along with a fifth round selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft for forward Brandon Culter and a second round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Red Deer will be on the road Sept. 14 in St. Albert to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings. They will play their final preseason game on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., at home against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Rebels open the regular season on Sept. 21 in Edmonton before the Red Deer Advocate home opener on Sept. 22 at the Centrium against the Oil Kings.


Most Read

