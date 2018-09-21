Rebels drop season opener to Oil Kings

The Red Deer Rebels came up just short in the WHL season opener in Edmonton against the Oil Kings at Rogers Place.

Edmonton powered their way to the 4-2 victory with a pair of third-period goals from Vince Loschiavo.

“I thought we had some moments on both sides of it. I thought our goalie was outstanding,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“I thought some of our young kids for half the game looked like a deer in the headlights until they got their feet moving and got playing.”

Brett Kemp got the Edmonton the board early in the second and Conner McDonald extended the advantage midway through the frame.

The Rebels struck just 62 seconds apart in the second period to tie the game at two. Oleg Zaytsev scored his first career WHL goal shorthanded at 13:34, then Alex Alexeyev notched his first of the season to knot the contest.

“When you get two goals like that, you get some momentum and you get going a little bit. We did some things tonight that we have to get better at,” Sutter said.

”There’s some things that young players have to understand. The details in your game have to be bang on at this level.”

In the third, after a Chris Douglas hooking penalty, Loschiavo buried on the power play. He added an empty-net goal with 41 seconds left in the game.

Ethan Anders was solid in net for the Rebels with 39 saves in the loss. Boston Bilous stopped 20 shots in the win for Edmonton.

Red Deer will host the Oil Kings Saturday night at the Centrium with puck drop set for 7 p.m.



