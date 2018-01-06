Rebels fall in OT at Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT– Playing past 60 minutes remained a problem for the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night in WHL action.

Prince Albert Raiders Forward Kody McDonald hammered home a shot just over a minute into overtime and helped earn a 2-1 win over the Rebels.

It was the ninth straight loss in an extra time game for Red Deer and their seventh loss in a row.

The day started with news that the Rebels had dealt veteran forward Austin Pratt to the Regina Pats for a third round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

In the game itself, it was a tough start for the Rebels as they failed to record a shot in the first period. The Raiders fired 17 shots on goal in the frame but didn’t solve Rebels netminder Ethan Anders.

Raiders defenceman Vojtech Budik opened the scoring 48 seconds into the second, with a perfect shot off the crossbar on an odd-man rush.

In a carbon copy of his tally on Friday, Reese Johnson burst down the wing and went glove side with only 27 seconds left in the period. It was his 13th goal of the year and tied the game at one, despite the Rebels only having 10 shots through 40 minutes.

Red Deer finished regulation with only 18 shots on net.

The Rebels failed to score on all three power plays.

Anders made 33 saves in the loss.

Newcomer Colin Paradis, a 19-year-old defenceman added an assist on the Johnson goal for his first point as a Rebel.

Red Deer is back on the ice Sunday when they visit the Swift Current Broncos. Puck drop is 3 p.m.



