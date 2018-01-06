Rebels fall in OT at Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT– Playing past 60 minutes remained a problem for the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night in WHL action.

Prince Albert Raiders Forward Kody McDonald hammered home a shot just over a minute into overtime and helped earn a 2-1 win over the Rebels.

It was the ninth straight loss in an extra time game for Red Deer and their seventh loss in a row.

The day started with news that the Rebels had dealt veteran forward Austin Pratt to the Regina Pats for a third round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

In the game itself, it was a tough start for the Rebels as they failed to record a shot in the first period. The Raiders fired 17 shots on goal in the frame but didn’t solve Rebels netminder Ethan Anders.

Raiders defenceman Vojtech Budik opened the scoring 48 seconds into the second, with a perfect shot off the crossbar on an odd-man rush.

In a carbon copy of his tally on Friday, Reese Johnson burst down the wing and went glove side with only 27 seconds left in the period. It was his 13th goal of the year and tied the game at one, despite the Rebels only having 10 shots through 40 minutes.

Red Deer finished regulation with only 18 shots on net.

The Rebels failed to score on all three power plays.

Anders made 33 saves in the loss.

Newcomer Colin Paradis, a 19-year-old defenceman added an assist on the Johnson goal for his first point as a Rebel.

Red Deer is back on the ice Sunday when they visit the Swift Current Broncos. Puck drop is 3 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stars cruise past Oilers for 5-1 victory

Just Posted

WATCH: Dream Home Lottery winner announced

Red Deer’s Bryce Danroth was the winner of the Dream Home Lottery… Continue reading

Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Steenbergen scores golden goal

Steenbergen’s goal led Canada to victory in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Data indicates Red Deer has fewer psychiatrists than similar-sized Alberta cities

Frustrated parent urges Central Albertans to write to the health minister

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month