Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward has himself an NHL deal.

The 20-year-old Morinville native will stay with the Rebels for the remainder of the WHL season.

Hagel has been on a torrid pace this year and is third in the WHL in scoring with 28 points (12G, 16A) through 15 games.

He signed a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2020-21 season with an average annual value of $925,000.

More to come.

