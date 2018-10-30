Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward has himself an NHL deal.

Will be down at practice later this afternoon to get official confirmation. But @Bhags9 shared on Instagram that he’s signed with the Blackhawks. Great day for the kid. @Rebelshockey #WHL #RDR pic.twitter.com/DOZiN0BDfI — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) October 30, 2018

The 20-year-old Morinville native will stay with the Rebels for the remainder of the WHL season.

Hagel has been on a torrid pace this year and is third in the WHL in scoring with 28 points (12G, 16A) through 15 games.

He signed a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2020-21 season with an average annual value of $925,000.

Signed on! Forward Brandon Hagel has inked a 3-year entry-level deal that runs through the 2020-21 season ($925,000/AAV). The forward will continue to play for the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL.https://t.co/uZaRk9IynS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 30, 2018

