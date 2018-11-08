Red Deer Rebels forward Jeff de Wit tries to tuck a breakaway past Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Dylan Myskiw in the Rebels home opener at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels forward Jeff de Wit enjoying career year in return to Red Deer

The 20-year-old forward has 10 goals in 16 games this year

Jeff de Wit is embracing his swansong with the Red Deer Rebels.

After all, it truly was his last shot.

The 20-year-old forward passed through WHL overage waivers unclaimed this summer, until the team that selected him in the first round of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft came calling.

There were no guarantees, only a lifeline for a Red Deer kid that Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter believed in.

De Wit had to put in the work, going through a six-week program over the summer to change his nutrition, workout habits and sleep patterns to get ready for the WHL season.

And since the puck dropped, every minute has just been about enjoying the moment.

“Coming into the year, I didn’t have too many expectations, just had to make a hockey team,” he said.

“Once I did that, I didn’t have too much to think about. Team-wise and individually, I wasn’t playing with any expectations. It’s worked to my advantage and I just want to keep rolling.”

RELATED:

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Anders pitches shutout, Rebels top Hitmen 1-0

Before this season, de Wit had played 247 WHL games, recording 72 points for five different teams.

His most productive was the 2015-16 campaign when he had 23 points in 70 games for the Rebels. After two and a half seasons in Red Deer, he was part of a blockbuster trade that also sent Josh Mahura to the Regina Pats in January of 2017.

He started last season in Regina, before a brief stop in Kootenay. He was then dealt to Victoria and was a role player for the Royals, with 14 points in 21 games and another two in nine playoff games.

Back in Red Deer, he’s finally been afforded an opportunity that he’s never had before in the league.

Playing first line minutes on the Rebels top unit, alongside the uber-talented import pick Oleg Zaytsev and recent NHL signee Brandon Hagel, de Wit is experiencing a career renaissance.

He is a point-per-game player, with 18 points in 16 games. His 10 goals are one off the most he has ever scored in a WHL season.

“Couldn’t be more happy with how things have gone so far,” de Wit said.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be playing with two skilled players. Whether it’s Zaytsev or (Reese Johnson), down the middle those are two extremely high-end players. I’m grateful to be playing with my line and I think we’ll just keep rolling.”

With time on the top line has also come power play time, where de Wit has thrived in front of opposing goalies. Four of his 10 goals have come on the man advantage and the Rebels power play has 12 goals in 54 chances.

“I’ve always had a net-front presence and have good hand-eye coordination in front of the net,” he said.

“When you’re younger you don’t get as much opportunity to stand in front on the power play, but last year in Victoria on the power play I was net front and I’ve just had a knack for the net this year. Puck has been bouncing my way.”

Even more special in his final season, playing for his hometown team is the fact they’re winning a lot.

It has made things easier in the room, especially considering the youth they have. Currently ranked ninth among Canadian Hockey League teams with an 11-4-1 record, de Wit also makes it clear that this is one of the younger teams he’s ever played with. According to Elite Prospects, the Rebels have an average age of 17.83.

“I’ve never been on a team this young. There are no expectations coming into the year. We’re using that to our advantage going into games and I think people are still taking us a bit lightly, then we’re getting on them early,” he added.

As the Rebels departed for a trip through the prairies this weekend for three games in three nights, de Wit laughed at the suggestion he expected anything from the 2018-19 season. The veteran WHLer is enjoying life on the top line, scoring goals and winning games.

He just wants it all to keep rolling.

The Rebels are on the road in Brandon Friday, before a date with the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday and they finish off the weekend in Swift Current Sunday against the Broncos.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer Rebels 20-year-old forward Jeff de Wit has scored four of his 10 goals on the power play this season and most of those have come as a result of his net-front presence. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Masoli, Mitchell named as finalists for CFL’s outstanding player award

Just Posted

Red Deer area’s Canyon Ski Resort first to open in Western Canada this winter

For many of us, winter means having to wear parkas and storing… Continue reading

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Three teens arrested

Great Indoors Market at Bower officially opens Saturday

Something new at Bower Place in Red Deer

The deadly influenza pandemic of 1918 swept Central Alberta and the world

The swine flu-like virus killed more people than four years of the Great War

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be… Continue reading

McGill University to hold referendum on changing team nickname

Ross Montour says the time is right for McGill University to change… Continue reading

Chris Pine and David Mackenzie reunite for ‘Outlaw King’

TORONTO — If you want to see an exhausted Chris Pine, meet… Continue reading

Kathy Page, Elizabeth Hay among 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards winners

TORONTO — British-Canadian author Kathy Page choked back tears as she thanked… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Most Read