Rebels forward Kristian Reichel signs with AHL Manitoba Moose

Red Deer Rebels forward Kristian Reichel took the next step in his hockey career this week.

The 20-year-old centre was the Rebels 2017 CHL Import Draft pick and he signed a one-year deal with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, farm team for the Winnipeg Jets.

F Kristian Reichel has signed a one-year #AHL deal with #MBMoose Reichel just attended #NHLJets development camp after spending last season with Red Deer Rebels of #WHL — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) June 29, 2018

Reichel scored 34 goals and added 23 assists in 63 games last season in his only campaign with the Rebels. He wasn’t selected in the 2018 NHL Draft but attended the Jets development Camp in Winnipeg this week. He was also at their camp last year.

As an overage player and an import, it was not likely that Reichel would have returned to Red Deer for the 2018-2019 WHL season.

The Czech forward will suit up alongside fellow countryman and former Rebel Michael Spacek, who also plays for the Moose. Spack had 17 goals and 38 points in 70 games for the Moose last season.