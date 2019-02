The Red Deer Rebels offence broke out in a big way against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Red Deer scored three goals in each of the first two periods Friday in the first of a four-game trip through Saskatchewan.

With the win 7-3 win over the Warriors, the Rebels snapped a five-game losing streak in which they scored just six goals. The victory also pulled them even with the Brandon Wheat Kings at 65 points for the final Eastern Conference wild card spot.

Only nine games remain on the WHL schedule and Red Deer is also just two points back of the Medicine Hat Tigers for the first wild card spot.

Brandon Hagel led the way for the Rebels with a five point night, pushing him to the 90-point plateau for the first time in his career. He is also third all-time on the Rebels franchise points list with 267. Hagel assisted on the opening tally of the game, then tipped home an Alex Alexeyev point shot 92 seconds later.

Chris Douglas ripped home his 14th of the season and first of the night on Adam Evanoff just past the midway point of the first. Douglas added his second goal midway through the second, while Alex Alexyev and Josh Tarzwell also found the mark in the middle frame.

Hagel added an empty-net goal in the third. Cam Hausinger and Arshdeep Bains also each added two assists in the win.

Ethan Anders was solid in the Rebels net with 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Rebels take on the Regina Pats Wednesday at the Brandt Centre, then travel to Prince Albert Friday to take on the Raiders. They finish the Saskatchewan swing in Saskatoon Sunday at 1 p.m.



